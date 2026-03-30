Sophie Turner Injury Pauses Production on Prime Video ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Sophie Turner has injured herself amid filming on her “Tomb Raider” series adaptation for Prime Video, putting a brief pause on production.

“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a Sunday statement. “As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

Though her exact injury has not been made public, Turner told SiriusXM host Julia Cunningham that she learned of her “perpetual back problem” while training for the role five days a week, eight hours per day since February 2025.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based off the video games by Toby Gard and Paul Douglas, production on the live-action series began in England in January.

The “Game of Thrones” actress will be joined by Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

“‘Tomb Raider’ boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favorites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix,” showrunner Waller-Bridge said in a prior statement. “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

Original game developer Crystal Dynamics is producing with Amazon MGM, as well as Wells Street Productions, Story Kitchen and Legendary Television. EPs include Waller-Bridge, co-showrunner Chad Hodge, Jonathan van Tulleken, Jenny Robbins, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson and Michael Scheel.



