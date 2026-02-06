Stephen Colbert Laughs as Audience Boos ‘in Unison’ Over Trump’s ‘Bad Publicity’ Defense of ICE | Video

Stephen Colbert couldn’t contain his glee after his studio audience found themselves booing in unison upon hearing Donald Trump‘s latest defense of ICE.

During Thursday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian addressed Trump’s sit down with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, in which the president called the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti “bad publicity.”

“It’s bad. I hate it,” Trump said in the interview highlight shared on “The Late Show.” “I hate even talking about it. Two people out of tens of thousands, okay, and you get bad publicity.”

After cutting away from the clip, Colbert started to respond, but was swiftly interrupted by his studio audience’s loud boos.

“Well, at least you’re booing in unison,” the late night host said with a chuckle. “Yeah. It turns out, you kill people, you’re going to have a rough news cycle — even among the people who like you.”

He continued: “Remember how much money General Mills lost when Sonny Cuckoo went criminally insane for Cocoa Puffs? They still haven’t found Snap, Crackle or Pop’s bodies.”

As Colbert’s audience let out some cheers and applause for the quip, the comedian admitted that he didn’t “really know what that joke means,” but said he enjoyed telling it.

Colbert’s callout comes as the Trump administration has faced scrutiny from both sides over its response to ICE fatally shooting two Minneapolis residents last month.

In his sit down with Llamas, Trump noted that they could’ve used “a little bit of a softer touch” in Minneapolis. To this comment, Colbert sounded off: “Ya think?! It’s like that quote from Godzilla, ‘My takeaway? I could have watched where I stepped.’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.