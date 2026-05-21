‘The View’: Whoopi Honors Stephen Colbert Ahead of His Final Show, Admits It ‘Breaks My Heart’ to See Him Go

Ahead of Stephen Colbert’s final episode of “The Late Show” on Thursday night, Whoopi Goldberg carved out some time on “The View” to wish him well, and admitted that it “breaks my heart” to see him go.

The moment came just minutes before Thursday morning’s episode of the ABC talk show ended, after their final commercial break.

“Before we go, we want to wish Stephen Colbert a great final episode tonight,” Whoopi said, prompting a chorus of agreement from her co-hosts.

“Yeah baby!” Joy Behar echoed.

Whoopi then recalled her trip to Rome with Colbert and other comedians, including Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, and more — the “funny people tribe,” as she jokingly referred to it on the show — to meet Pope Francis before his death.

“And [Colbert] really organized this amazing trip for other comics, from around the world, to go and sit with Pope Francis, who is a big fan of comedy,” she said. “And so, just the idea that these are the kinds of things he was doing, makes me — it breaks my heart that this is his last show. So I just want to say, man, whatever you’re doing next, we’re watching. We’ll be watching.”

Whoopi is hardly the first public figure to voice her support for the soon-to-be-former CBS host.

The cancelation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has drawn the ire of multiple celebs, many of whom have publicly said as much while appearing on his show. On Wednesday night, Bruce Springsteen called out not only President Trump, but also Larry and David Ellison for the decision to cancel Colbert.

“These are small-minded people,” Springsteen said. “They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about.”