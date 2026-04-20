The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in April

HBO Max‘s film library expanded again this month with a wide array of new arrivals, including two of the greatest science fiction movies ever made, which just so happen to belong to the same franchise. Some of the streaming service’s other April additions include a 1940s noir that remains one of the genre’s shining touchstones, two intensely beloved movies that both have long-awaited sequels coming this year and a late 2010s action comedy that remains rightly acclaimed and yet still is not talked about as often as it should be.

Here are the best movies new to HBO Max in April.

“Alien” (20th Century Fox) “Alien” (1979) An awe-inspiring, eerily majestic cross between a body horror monster film and a chilling piece of cosmic horror, Ridley Scott’s “Alien” has the rare distinction of being one of the best science fiction and horror movies ever made. A contained nightmare about the blue-collar crew members of a commercial space mission who find themselves under attack by an alien organism seemingly designed only to kill, “Alien” plays by its own rules. Among the most well-paced films that Scott has ever crafted, it chugs through its gloriously violent, suffocating story with a level of patience and control that makes it as off-putting as it is entrancing.

“Aliens” (20th Century) “Aliens” (1986) One of the biggest debates among the cinephile community is whether or not one prefers “Alien” or its sequel, director James Cameron’s 1986 masterpiece “Aliens.” One is one of the greatest horror films ever made, the other is a blockbuster spectacle that is among the greatest action movies ever made. The good news is you do not have to choose between them. Picking up half a century after the events of “Alien,” Cameron’s film follows surviving heroine Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who finds herself and a crew of space marines stuck on a moon infested with Xenomorphs. The result? An action film that astounds, stirs and, when it wants to, wrecks your nerves.

“Out of the Past” (RKO) “Out of the Past” (1947) A classic of the noir genre and one of the best films that “Cat People” filmmaker Jacques Tourneur ever made, 1947’s “Out of the Past” is a crime drama brimming with regret, toxic romance and tragedy. Featuring a perfectly cast Robert Mitchum as its sleepy, disillusioned protagonist, the film follows a private eye who tries to escape his past by running a gas station in a small mountain town only for his past — in the form of former employer Whit (Kirk Douglas) and femme fatale love interest Kathie (Jane Greer) — to come after him. A lyrical meditation on self-destruction and ill-advised love, “Out of the Past” does what all of Tourneur’s best films do. It gives you all the genre goods you expect, all while packing in just a bit more along the way.

“Practical Magic” (Warner Bros.) “Practical Magic” (1998) A cult classic and a go-to comfort film for many, actor-director Griffin Dunne’s “Practical Magic” is the kind of lightly supernatural and earnestly romantic film that Hollywood rarely makes anymore. Based on a 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman, the film follows a pair of witch sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) who reunite as adults following the death of one’s husband only to end up stalked by the evil spirit of the latter’s abusive boyfriend. Both a late ’90s time capsule and an enduring ode to sisterhood, “Practical Magic” has experienced such a reputational renaissance over the past 20 years that a sequel is set to hit theaters later this very year.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (Credit: 20th Century Studios) “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) Speaking of movies that have sequels coming out soon: “The Devil Wears Prada.” Director David Frankel’s adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name follows an unassuming, ambitious aspiring journalist (Anne Hathaway) who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine only to find herself locked in a battle of wills with the outlet’s demanding, demeaning editor (Meryl Streep). ALSO READ:

'Devil Wears Prada 2' Red Carpet Frenzy Begins in Mexico With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway One of the most oft-quoted movies of the last 20 years, “The Devil Wears Prada” mines memorable performances out of all of its stars — Streep and co-star Stanley Tucci, perhaps, most of all — and delivers an experience that is not only immensely entertaining but also thoughtful. It is a gem, pure and simple.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (Credit: Universal) “The Mummy” (1999) There have been countless “Indiana Jones” imitations and rip-offs released over the past 40 years. 1999’s “The Mummy” is the only one that not only comes close to replicating its spiritual predecessor’s charm and magic but which has carved out its own legacy and reputation since its release. Directed by Stephen Sommers, this infectiously joyous, occasionally creepy and all-out thrilling adventure film follows a treasure hunter (Brendan Fraser) as he accompanies a librarian (Rachel Weisz) and her older brother (John Hannah) on a journey to the ancient City of the Dead only for them to accidentally reawaken the spirit of a cursed high priest (Arnold Vosloo) with terrifying supernatural powers. Grab your popcorn and enjoy.