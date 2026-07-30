The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

It is a diverse group of shows and movies premiering on streaming this week. Netflix has a high-profile true crime docuseries about one of the most horrific crimes in recent memory premiering on its platform, as well as a scripted docudrama about an infamous 1980s plane bombing. Elsewhere, the second season of an animated superhero series is arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video, while Paramount+ has the third season of one of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan‘s most beloved shows debuting on Sunday.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Emmy Rossum in “Furious.” (Disney/Sarah Shatz) “Furious” (Hulu) “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether is back this week with her brand-new crime drama, “Furious.” Inspired by the 1987 film “Black Widow,” the new series stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent whose hunt for a female serial killer (Lola Petticrew) leads to the gradual blurring of lines separating right from wrong. The drama has received unanimously positive reviews up to this point and is shaping up to be one of this summer’s best surprise hits. The show’s first three episodes premiered Monday on Hulu. The remaining five chapters of its first season are set to arrive one at a time every Monday through Aug. 31.

“Supergirl” (Credit: Warner Bros./DC) “Supergirl” (2026) Just one month after it was released in theaters, “Supergirl” has arrived on the VOD market this week. Director Craig Gillespie’s divisive superhero blockbuster may have underperformed at the box office and inspired more than a few memes in June, but viewers now have the chance to see exactly what all the fuss was about from the comfort of their own homes. Only the second film installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s growing DC Universe, “Supergirl” may not have been the same overwhelming success as last year’s “Superman,” but you can decide for yourself now whether or not it is better than its initial reception led many to believe.

“The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” (Netflix) “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare” (Netflix) It is another big week for true crime fans. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,” its docuseries exploring the horrific murders of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in Nov. 2022. The doc, which comes from director Skye Borgman and executive producer Joe Berlinger, claims to be the “definitive chronicle of one of the most chilling murder cases in recent memory.” Whether it earns that title remains to be seen, but true crime fans will no doubt want to check it out this week either way.

“The Bombing of Pan Am 103” (Netflix) “The Bombing of Pan Am 103” (Netflix) The deadliest terror attack in British history is revisited and explored in “The Bombing of Pan Am 103.” Created by Jonathan Lee, the new British drama follows an ensemble of characters from both the U.S. and U.K. governments as they investigate the bombing of a Pan Am flight after it exploded over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. The series’ impressive cast includes Connor Swindells, Merritt Wever, Patrick J. Adams, Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Douglas Hodge and Kevin McKidd. All six of the drama’s episodes premiered Thursday on Netflix.

“Adults: Marathon Day” (FX/Hulu) “Adults: Marathon Day” (Hulu) Fans of FX’s “Adults” have an unexpected surprise coming this week. While the breakout hit comedy series is set to unveil its sophomore season in late August, a special “Adults” episode is slated to premiere Friday on FX and Hulu. also read:

'Adults' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu Titled “Marathon Day,” the new, special installment of the Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw-created comedy explores the origins of Jack Innanen’s Paul Baker. If you enjoyed “Adults” Season 1 when it premiered in May 2025, then you will likely want to add its new, special episode to your watchlist this week.

DC/Warner Bros. Animation/Prime Video “Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2 (Prime Video) Nearly two years after it made its debut on Prime Video in August 2024, “Batman: Caped Crusader” is set to make its long-awaited return this week. Developed by Bruce Timm (“Batman: The Animated Series”), the 1940s-set animated original is set to catch back up in its second season with Hamish Linklater’s Bruce Wayne as he continues to fight crime and corruption throughout Gotham. “Batman: Caped Crusader” Season 2 will additionally see the arrival of the Joker (voiced by “House of the Dragon” star Matthew Needham). All of the season’s 10 episodes premiere Friday on Prime Video.

Lilly Sullivan in “SOULM8TE” (Universal Pictures) “SOULM8TE” (2026) “SOULM8TE” was originally supposed to be released in theaters. However, the “M3GAN” spin-off’s distribution plans were changed in the wake of “M3GAN 2.0’s” lackluster reception last year. Directed and co-written by Kate Dolan, the new film follows a man (David Rysdahl) who, while mourning the death of his wife, purchases an AI android (Lily Sullivan) to help him cope with his grief. Whether you were a fan of the original “M3GAN” films or you happen to find yourself in the mood this weekend for a new sci-fi thriller, you may want to check out “SOULM8TE.” It is slated to hit VOD platforms Saturday.