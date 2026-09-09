5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

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If you’re in the mood for something new to stream, good news: Fall TV season is here, which means you’ll have plenty of choices in the weeks to come. The new shows dropping this week include the second season of “The Paper” and a spinoff from a beloved FX series.

For fans of “The Office,” the return of “The Paper” is likely a welcome sight. The second season of the show looks to continue the thread of a man trying to breathe some life into a dying Midwestern paper. If you’re looking for something a bit darker, “The Drop” – a spinoff of the FX drug series “Snowfall” – releases its first season this week as well.

Here are five new and returning shows to check out on streaming this week.