5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

If you’re in the mood for something new to stream, good news: Fall TV season is here, which means you’ll have plenty of choices in the weeks to come. The new shows dropping this week include the second season of “The Paper” and a spinoff from a beloved FX series.
For fans of “The Office,” the return of “The Paper” is likely a welcome sight. The second season of the show looks to continue the thread of a man trying to breathe some life into a dying Midwestern paper. If you’re looking for something a bit darker, “The Drop” – a spinoff of the FX drug series “Snowfall” – releases its first season this week as well.
Here are five new and returning shows to check out on streaming this week.
The View
“The View” is back as of Sep. 8, and the table is looking to be as active as ever. For those looking to start their mornings with the full show or just a number of clips of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro talking about everything from pop culture to politics. The show is as big as ever, and they continue to offer the opportunity to political figures that many of them don’t agree with – like Vice President JD Vance or Marjorie Taylor Greene – to try to talk things out. This bipartisan offer has given a new reason to tune in.
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
FX’s popular drug-fueled drama gets a spinoff Tuesday on Hulu. “The Drop: A Snowfall” saga picks up with fan-favorite characters Wanda and Leon from the original series. They’re in LA in the ‘90s and moving drugs in the midst of the cocaine epidemic in the city while also navigating the rising world of hip hop. If you loved the tense original series, “The Drop” looks to be all of that in a new era.
The Paper
“The Paper” is back on Peacock on Wednesday, and looking to carry on the moment of the first season’s conclusion. The show – a spinoff of the US version of “The Office” – follows a man who tries to breathe some new life into a local paper and bolster the small town journalism efforts. The sophomore season finds Ned continuing to push for journalistic excellence from his volunteer team while also navigating his new feelings and burgeoning relationship with Mare.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returns to Hulu for a fifth season on Thursday, and this is a big one. The show tracks the lives of a handful of the Mormon moms who blew up on social media for showing their lives. Things are messy, chaotic, and at times even sweet. The fifth season marks the return of Taylor Frankie Paul after her season of “The Bachelorette” was scrapped last year following the release of a video of her and her ex fighting in a house that had the cops called. It’s sure to add plenty of fuel to the season’s fire.
Dang!
“Dang!” is looking to capture more of the beauty and terrors of life with siblings. The show follows a brother and sister living their fun and messy New York lives when they are beset upon by their older sister, who is high-achieving and successful and just wants to spend time with them. The show is the latest in Netflix’s adult animation category, and it’s shaping up to be a fun and relatable story about family trying to reconnect while navigating the ups and downs of a life chosen.