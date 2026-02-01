Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

What Time Do the Grammy Awards Start?

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, among others will compete for the top prizes in music

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Source: Kevin Winter/Getty
All the stars will align Sunday night as the 2026 Grammy Awards honor the hottest artists in music.

Trevor Noah will return for his sixth and final time Sunday to host the 2026 Grammys live from Los Angeles. The awards show will honor the best in music from the last year, including nominees Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter, among others.

The night will also feature a special segment performance, highlightnig the Best New Artist nominees. This year eight nominees, including Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías, will all perform.

Best New Artists
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment for The Recording Academy, with EPs Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins and Noah.

Keep reading to see what time then ceremony kicks off and who will be performing at music’s biggest night.

What time does the Golden Globes ceremony start?

The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Will the Golden Globes be streaming?

Yes, you can stream the awards show live on Paramount+, but only if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. If you have the Paramount+ Essential subscription, you won’t be able to watch the show live – you can only stream it the day after it airs on demand.

What channel is the awards show on?

The 2026 Grammys will air live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Who will be performing at the Grammys?

In addition to the Best New Artist nominees, the Grammys will include several performances from notable artists that have made a splash this year, including Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, and Tyler, The Creator.

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

