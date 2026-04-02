All the Songs in ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3

To all the viewers who have loved “XO, Kitty” before, there’s plenty more to love in Season 3 on Netflix this Thursday.

The new season sees Kitty (Anna Cathcart) acting upon her feelings for Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), while further expanding the supporting cast and welcoming Lara Jean (Lana Condor) back into the fold. From Aespa and Seventeen to Fletcher and Marina, there’s even more K-Pop this time around, considering the entire singing competition plot line from Season 2.

Plus, the new batch of episodes features a pair of original songs from Lakeshore Records: dv/sn returns to the series with “Euniq,” featuring vocals from Eunice actress HanBi Ryu; and Saint Rene performs “By My Side.” The new songs will hit streaming services at 12 midnight ET on Friday.

You can find the full list of “XO, Kitty” Season 3 songs, below:

Episode 1

Willy Beaman, ZBRAS – “All My Friends”

Highasakite – “Can I Come Home”

chengcheng & jasyours – “Quantum Love”

VCHA (Girlset) – “Go Getter”

Sorato, YEHL, Ryo Ito – “Criss-Cross”

Kerfo & To Nguyen – “My Sonder”

JASMINE, chengcheng – “Dirty Business”

Peniel – “Favorite Son”

Lee Hyun Gyoung – “Firework”

David Starck – “Letters Unsent”

Sweetbaby ft. TRACE – “Wait and See”

Wave System ft. MoonWater – “This Is Our Time”

Aespa – “Whiplash”

Episode 2

Fletcher – “On Fire Again”

VCHA (Girlset) – “Only One”

Mic Drop – “It’s Not Real”

TRACE – “Honey”

UMI & V – “Wherever U R”

Meovv – “Meow”

Episode 3

NEXZ – “Slo-mo”

Ashe – “Moral of the Story”

Episode 4

김 지훈 (Ji-Hoon Kim) – “사랑이 공기 속에 가득해 (Love is in the Air)”

Jae Park (eaj) – “Pacman”

Episode 5

ONE PACT – “100!”

ENHYPEN – “Go Big or Go Home”

Jeong Sae Byeok – “Na Eui Phyeon (My Side)”

NMIXX – “Soñar (Breaker)”

Wonho – “What Would You Do”

Episode 6

Ages and Ages – “Unsung Songs”

Seventeen – “Skyfall (THE 8 Solo)”

NoSo – “Sugar”

Episode 7

Stephanie Poetri, Elephante & ZHANG YANQI – “No Explanations”

MAKAMAKA – “I Am”

Zack Djurich – “Supernova”

MAKAMAKA – “Burning Power”

MADA – “UZA”

MARO – “Am i not enough for now”

Episode 8

sweetbaby – “Cross the Line”

The Knocks & Dragonette – “Let My Love Open the Door (cover)”

Cautious Clay – “Wildfire”

Banners – “Always Yours”

Marina – “About Love”

Griff (ft. Sigrid) – “Head on Fire”

All three seasons of “XO, Kitty” are now streaming on Netflix.