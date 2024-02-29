What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart will live on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Feb. 17-23, “Dune: Part Two” takes the No. 1 spot in advance of hitting theaters this Friday, tied in mentions with co-star Timothée Chalamet’s holiday theatrical “Wonka” (which starts streaming on Max on March 8).

“Bob Marley: One Love” rounds out the Top 3, holding strong following its successful Valentine’s Day theatrical release. “Oppenheimer,”