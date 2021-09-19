Emmys 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

We’ve been seeing double early on during the 2021 Emmys. First, “Ted Lasso” won two trophies in a row. Then, “Mare of Easttown” did it. “The Crown” was next up to win back-to-back awards.

Later, Outstanding Comedy comes down to either “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Hacks,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Pen15” or “Ted Lasso.”

TV’s top drama is between “The Boys,” Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

Below is the complete list of nominees. TheWrap is updating this post with winners in real time.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks“

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant“

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso“ *WINNER

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso“

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso“

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso“

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit“

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown” *WINNER

Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit“

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You“

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”) *WINNER

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”) *WINNER

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown“

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason“

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale“

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country“

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

“The Flight Attendant,” Steve Yockey

“Girls5eva”, Meredith Scardino

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

“Pen15,” Maya Erskine

“Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

“Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“B Positive,” James Burrows

“The Flight Attendant,” Susanna Fogel

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello

“Mom,” James Widdoes

“Ted Lasso,” Zach Braff

“Ted Lasso,” MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso,” Declan Lowney

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom“

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan“

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series

“Hamilton,” Directed by Thomas Kail

“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller

“Mare of Easttown,” Directed by Craig Zobel

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Directed by Scott Frank

“The Underground Railroad,” Directed by Barry Jenkins

“WandaVision,” Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“I May Destroy You” (HBO), Michaela Coel

“Mare Of Easttown” (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), Scott Frank

“WandaVision” (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

“WandaVision” (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

“WandaVision” (Disney+), Laura Donney

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Conner, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai“

“Hacks”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso“

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys“

“Bridgerton“

“The Crown“

“The Handmaid’s Tale“

“Lovecraft Country“

“The Mandalorian“

“Pose“

“This Is Us“

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You“

“Mare of Easttown“

“The Queen’s Gambit“

“The Underground Railroad“

“WandaVision“

