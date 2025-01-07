Entertainment Trends in 2025: Big Tech Steps Up, More Live Event Investment, Bundling Leads to Consolidation

The year 2025 could see a sweeping realignment of the entertainment space — in streaming, in live events, in the makeup of the companies themselves — with a potentially greater role for Big Tech companies that are already sinking untold billions of dollars into artificial intelligence and now may become the ultimate owners of vulnerable traditional studios like Warner Bros. Discovery.

TheWrap did some sifting and identified five business trends in the entertainment space to look out for in 2025. Some took hold in 2024 and are primed to catch fire in 2025. As Monday’s deal for Disney to acquire 70% of Fubo shows, more live sports and other live events will shift to streaming.