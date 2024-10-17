Universal’s New Epic Universe Park Sets May 2025 Opening Date

Universal’s Epic Universe will finally open at the start of next summer. The new theme park will open its gates on May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort announced on Thursday.

The themed worlds inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and the monster-themed Dark Universe.

Anchoring the park is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a 500-room Loews Hotel that will feature its very own dedicated entrance into Epic Universe for hotel guests.

Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay. The stated aim of this new gate is to make Universal Orlando a weeklong destination for guests.

Multi-day tickets for Epic Universe go on sale on Oct. 22.

Here’s how Universal Orlando describes each themed world:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – Where guests will discover a different era of the wizarding world in an all-new world that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts” films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the “Harry Potter” series.

Super Nintendo World – Where guests will enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong;

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – Where guests can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular "How to Train Your Dragon" film franchise

– Where guests can soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise Dark Universe – Where guests encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery

The entrance to Epic Universe is also a world unto itself. Celestial Park includes three attractions — including a roller coaster — and is rife with “acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways” and includes “lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.”

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

The following multi-day ticket options inclusive of Universal Epic Universe will be available starting next week:

3-Day Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

4-Day Ticket: enjoy three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

5-Day Ticket: enjoy four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

For each of the above, guests also have the option to add access to Universal Volcano Bay. Pricing details have not yet been unveiled.

