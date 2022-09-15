Fall Box Office Preview 2022

Will There Be Enough Box Office Hits This Fall to Top Last Year, Let Alone 2019?

by | September 15, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Another boom period is coming for theaters, but it will take some time to arrive

Hollywood, which has faced plenty of highs and lows in its struggle to rebuild the box office after a long pandemic shutdown, faces new challenges as it heads into the last four months of the year: a shortage of wide-release studio movies to lure moviegoers back into theaters.

According to the box office database The Numbers, there are 34 wide releases scheduled to open between September and December this year — not only is that well under the 47 that opened in pre-pandemic 2019 but it’s also below the 42 wide releases that opened last year in the same period.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

