Florence Pugh and the cast of “Dune: Part Two” were in São Paulo, Brazil for CCXP, the country’s giant comic convention. Pugh was posing for photos with castmates Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya when an unidentified object flew through the air and hit her in the face.

Pugh was clearly startled and Butler flinched when the object hit at the pop culture event,rivaled only by San Diego Comic-Con when it comes to cultural influence.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at Brazil Comic Con #Dune2

pic.twitter.com/244KrZteRi — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 3, 2023

Fans throwing objects onstage has become a problem at several events this year. Harry Styles was hit in the face in July when a fan threw an object onstage during one of his concerts. In the same month, Drake was hit in the lower arm after someone threw a phone at him during a concert in Chicago.

Pop star Ava Max was assaulted in June — a fan interrupted her concert in Los Angeles by jumping onstage and slapping her in the face. The singer tweeted, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in L.A. though!!”

In late July, Cardi B made headlines after she threw a microphone at a fan who’d first thrown a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas. Cardi yelled at the fan in question, though it was unclear what exactly she said, with the incident also coming after she’d asked for water to be thrown on her.

The incidents prompted Adele to call out her audience ahead of time during her Las Vegas residency. She asked a crowd, “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s–t on stage, have you seen them?”

The singer then warned her audience not to make the same mistake. She said, “I f–king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f–king kill you.”

Then, in reference to a gun being used to shoot T-shirts to the crowd, she added, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people. I’ve been seeing these people — these people lost it, can you imagine?”