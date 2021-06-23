Recording Academy Valeisha Butterfield Jones Harvey Mason Jr. Panos A. Panay

Photos courtesy of Recording Academy/Photo credits: Matt Winkelmeyer and Emma McIntyre

Grammys’ New Leadership Team Vows to ‘Be Better’ Amid The Weeknd’s Boycott and Diversity Challenges

by | June 23, 2021 @ 4:30 PM

“We have to be more relevant, we have to be more reflective,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. tells TheWrap

The Recording Academy has had a busy year and a half. Between pushing for more diversity in its membership and at the Grammys, overhauling its controversial anonymous nominating committees, helping a music industry that had come to a standstill and searching for a new CEO after a messy departure in 2020, the Recording Academy finally installed a new leadership team that suggests the organization is prepared to turn over a new leaf.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy appointed Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay as its co-presidents, with Harvey Mason Jr. moving from president and CEO to simply CEO. And the leadership team in its announcement emphasized a priority on diversity, growing the Academy’s footprint and embracing the needs and desires of its evolving membership.

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

