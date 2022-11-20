The 50th American Music Awards are almost here, and the fan-voted prizes will face fierce competition. TV personality Wayne Brady will host the live show with performances from Carrie Underwood, Yola, Anitta, David Guetta, bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons and more. P!nk will also dedicate a performance to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight total nods including the Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Male Latin Artist categories. Beyoncé follows close behind with six AMA nominations for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop and R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Song and Favorite Pop and R&B Album. She, Taylor Swift and Drake — both of whom have also been nominated for Artist of the Year — have all tied in their six nods. Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Adele also trail closely behind with five nominations each, completing the Artist of the Year category.

The Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been nominated for Collaboration of the Year as well as Favorite Pop Song. Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album straddles both the pop album and country album categories, just as she does in the artist nods.

Fans of any of the above mentioned performers and nominees may be wondering how to watch the 2022 American Music Awards, and the information lies below:

What Time Do the AMAs Start?

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Are the 2022 American Music Awards Streaming?

The AMAs will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/PT (although the west coast will get a delayed version). The AMAs will not be streaming on a major platform live, but you can stream them if you have Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Or you can stream the full ceremony on Monday on Hulu with a regular Hulu subscription.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 American Music Awards?

Wayne Brady will guide the ceremony and celebration of one of music’s biggest nights.

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 American Music Awards?

For Artist of the Year, nominees include Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Nominees for New Artist of the Year include Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy. F

avorite Music Video will come down to Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chenco Corleone),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lil Nas X’s “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” and last but not least Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and The Weeknd will vy for Favorite Male Pop Artist, while Adele, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are in the running for Favorite Female Pop Artist.

Favorite Pop Album will watch a battle between Adele’s “30,” Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM.”

See the full list of nominations.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 American Music Awards?

The first round of performers announced includes Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D., P!nk, Tems, Wizkid and Yola. Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Lil Baby and Steve Wonder joined them in a later announcement. Wonder will give Lionel Richie, who is set to receive the Icon Award, a tribute.