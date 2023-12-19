Following the guilty verdict in his assault trial on Monday, Jonathan Majors has been fired by Marvel Studios. And on social media, fans have a lot of thoughts about it.

It’s not only a spectacular career imposion for an actor who less than a year ago seemed headed for permanent stardom. It’s also a massive headache for Marvel and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And that’s on top of the fact that Majors, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, was found guilty of assault and harrassment against his ex-girlfriend. He’ll be sentenced in February and has signalled plans to appeal.

About that latter point, Screenrant writer Alisha Grauso called the whole thing “a damn shame.”

I'm not sure I've seen a more promising talent tank their career harder and faster than Jonathan Majors. What a damn shame. For him, for the people who are working with him, for the women he assaulted and harassed, for all of it. Get your shit together, men. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) December 18, 2023

As for Marvel, Majors’ character, Kang the Conqueror, was the lynchpin of what Marvel is calling “the Multiverse Saga,” the company’s ambitious post-“Endgame” storyline. Kang, for now at least, is being set up as the MCU’s new Thanos-level threat. But unlike Thanos, who made just three appearances prior to “Avengers: Endgame,” two of which were mere cameos, Kang has been one of the main characters in every MCU project Majors appeared in.

Marvel has not announced how it will deal with the situation — be it recasting Kang, or pivoting in an entirely new direction. But more than a few fans are now pointing out that Marvel has other as-yet unused villains that could replace Kang. Such as Doctor Doom who, like Kang, started as an enemy of the Fantastic Four.

Kevin Feige saw that verdict and said Dr. Doom on the way https://t.co/9u0tbBI6Iy — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 18, 2023

For what it’s worth, Marvel finally got access to “Fantastic Four” when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox back in 2019, but the company has yet to announce cast for the live action version. All we know for sure is that Pedro Pascal is in talks play Reed Richards, and the film is still scheduled for release in May, 2025. Which means we can probably expect an announcement by no later than Comic-Con 2024.

But if Doom doesn’t take over as Marvel’s new main villain, what if they brought back a legend?

Robert Downey Jr. getting a text from Kevin Feige begging him to come fill the villain role pic.twitter.com/UZZsBsXbA6 — juicy7off (@juicyyy7off) December 18, 2023

Meanwhile, as other fans noted, thanks to the (absolutely bizarre) ending of “Loki” Season 2, Marvel might have an easy, narratively coherent way out of Kang entirely.

The LOKI finale really does mean they never have to mention Kang again… — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) December 18, 2023

The Kang recast conversation is inevitable amid the Jonathan Majors Guilty verdict. But there may not even need to be a new actor. Loki Season 2's finale gave creatives some options to completely end the Kang arc altogether and move onto a different threat. https://t.co/1HxVz1JT7r — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) December 18, 2023

Of course, on “Loki,” Kang was officially referred to as “He Who Remains,” which led to quite a few puns.

He Who Remains Unemployed https://t.co/WuYto8biFp — kayla marie 🌲 (@MariaGiesela) December 18, 2023

And still others who are wondering about troubling accusations made against another Marvel star, Tenoch Huerta.