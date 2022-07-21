“The Honeymoon,” an adventure-comedy film headlined and produced by “Borat” star Maria Bakalova, will release worldwide through multiple distributors with Grindstone Entertainment set up for the U.S. and Canada.

Prime Video will handle the U.K. and selected European territories, while Notorious Pictures will distribute the film in Italy and Spain.

“The Honeymoon” is billed as the outrageous tale of a freshly married couple played by Bakalova and Pico Alexander (“Catch-22,” “Dickinson”) whose Venetian honeymoon is derailed by the groom’s needy best friend. Asim Chaudhry (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Wonder Woman 1984”) and Lucas Bravo (“Emily in Paris,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) also star.

Dean Craig (“Death at a Funeral,” “Love Wedding Repeat”) wrote and directed the film. In addition to Bakalova, “The Honeymoon” is produced by Guglielmo Marchetti on behalf of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest on behalf of Tempo Productions.



Also in the works for Craig is farcical comedy “The Estate,” produced by Sarah Jessica Parker and starring Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church.

Bakalova, Oscar-nominated for her performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will next be seen in the ensemble of A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which premiered earlier this year at South By Southwest. Bravo will feature in the George Clooney and Julia Roberts film “Ticket to Paradise,” expected to release in late October. Alexander recently appeared in Amazon’s YA film “The Sky Is Everywhere.” Up next for Chaudhry is Netflix’s “The Sandman” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” with Lily James.

Josh Spector negotiated the deal on behalf of Grindstone Entertainment Group. WME Independent negotiated on behalf of the producers.