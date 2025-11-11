33 New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Week

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but you had better be ready to jingle all the way down Santa Claus lane, because out of all the new movies and shows on Netflix this week, about a third of them are Christmas movies. That includes a new Netflix original Christmas rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone and Melissa Joan Hart and an early 2000s dramedy starring Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore and Sam Rockwell, but mostly, it’s a big batch of TV Christmas movies from the last couple of years.

New releases on Netflix this week also include the return of “Sesame Street,” a new Claire Danes drama from the team behind “Homeland,” the latest from Richard Linklater, some throwback favorites like “Moulin Rouge!” and a new Eddie Murphy documentary. Check out everything that’s new on Netflix this week below.

“MARINES”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 10

Play video

“MARINES” is a coming-of-age docuseries following the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific. With unparalleled access to the U.S. Marine Corps, the series offers an inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.

“Sesame Street: Volume 1”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 10

Play video

This freshly reimagined spin on the classic “Sesame Street” series features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

“Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas” (2019)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 11 (Original release date: Dec. 4, 2019)

Play video

A woman is left with unfinished business when she accidentally dies on the way home from a first date. With the help of her best friend, she endeavours to move on to the afterlife.

“No Sleep ‘Til Christmas” (2018)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 11 (Original release date: Dec. 10, 2018)

Play video

During an incident, Lizzie, an engaged woman, runs into Billy, a bartender with a similar problem. When they learn that they can only fall asleep when next to each other, Lizzie realizes it may be more meaningful than she would like to admit.

“Same Time, Next Christmas” (2019)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 11 (Original release date: Dec. 5, 2019)

Play video

Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier.

“A Merry Little Ex-Mas”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 12

Play video

Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend. “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” also stars Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fodé and Melissa Joan Hart and is directed by Steve Carr.

“Being Eddie”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 12

Play video

It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor and a donkey — and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in “Being Eddie,” directed by two-time Oscar® winner Angus Wall. The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar®-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.

“Dynamite Kiss”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 12

Play video

A story of a single woman who fakes being a mother to secure a job for survival, and the romance that blossoms with her team leader who falls in love with her. It is a warm romantic comedy about the protagonist learning the value of achievement and responsibility in the midst of her daily struggles, as lies and misunderstandings transform into truth and love.

“Mrs Playmen”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 12

Play video

Betrayed by her husband, a woman must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in ’70s Rome. Inspired by true events.

“Selling The OC” Season 4

Netflix Reality Series

Release Date: Nov. 12

Play video

The OC agents are back and ready to establish their office as the top brokerage firm within the Oppenheim Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, some may get burned as devastating rumors divide the team. While the office gets busier, Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the new agents sink or swim?

“The Beast in Me”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

“Delhi Crime” Season 3

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

The search for an injured baby’s missing mother leads to the unfurling of a widespread human trafficking investigation in India and becomes the biggest case of Madam Sir’s career as she’s pitted against a ruthless trafficker, Meena. We discover how women are trafficked from all corners of the country into the bride market of North India and into the sex trade. As the season heats up, the DC team – Vartika, Neeti, Bhupi and gang come together to piece together clues to discover a country-wide trafficking network whose threads connect beyond its borders

“Eloa the Hostage: Live on TV”

Play video

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 13

This gripping documentary explores the case of a teenage girl who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in one of Brazil’s most shocking hostage situations.

“Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

When a notorious serial killer gets interviewed by a young woman for a film, his past reveals a deep web of trauma and heartbreak tied to his first love.

“Koati” Season 1

Animated Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

Four adorable rainforest animals and their fearless friends go on adventures, learn about nature and discover the power of friendship together.

“Last Samurai Standing”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

One life, one point. Shujiro enters a deadly game where points are earned for each kill. Who will be the last samurai standing in this sinister scheme?

“Moulin Rouge!” (2001)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 13 (Original release date: May 18, 2001)

Play video

A writer finds love with a cabaret star who’s been promised to a duke. Their star-crossed romance plays out beneath a glittering constellation of pop.

“The Sandlot” (1993)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 13 (Original release date: April 7, 1993)

Play video

New-kid-in-town Scotty joins a pickup baseball game and hits a Babe Ruth-signed ball into the junkyard of a mean neighbor guarded by a menacing dog.

“Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

In 1980s Bangkok, a wily thief stages a series of daring heists, baffling the authorities and the public — until one cop sets out to take him down.

“Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4”

Animated Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 13

Play video

A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday’s true spirit.

“The Crystal Cuckoo”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Nov. 14

Play video

Hoping to learn more about her heart donor, a young doctor arrives in a mountain town where decades of mysterious tragedies plague the small community.

“In Your Dreams”

Animated Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 14

Play video

A sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.

“Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 14

Play video

A football prodigy rises to fame, battling prejudice and inner turmoil on his quest for greatness. Based on the life of Turkish legend, Lefter.

“Nouvelle Vague”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 14

Play video

Richard Linklater’s playful, poignant love letter to cinema reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s revolutionary New Wave classic “Breathless.”

Great American Family Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

Small-town boutique owner Bella has an aristocratic new client. Could an unlikely romance with a charming British duke be in the cards this Christmas?

“A Sprinkle of Christmas” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

Libby opens her first bakery in time for Christmas but ends up in a feud with an anonymous reviewer — who’s more mixed into her life than she thinks.

“Becoming Santa”

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15

Play video

A toymaker visits his girlfriend’s parents to ask for her hand in marriage but discovers he would have to take over the family business — as Santa Claus.

“A Vineyard Christmas” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

The host of “Read Between the Vines” envisions her perfect Christmas episode at a unique local winery whose stubborn owner wants nothing to do with it.

“Christmas Casanova” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

A podcaster chasing a hit holiday story helps Daniyal plan a romantic Christmas for his old crush — until their own spark begins to form behind the mic.

“Everybody’s Fine” (2009)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: Dec. 4, 2009)

Play video

When a recent widower goes on a road trip to connect with his grown children, he learns some truths about himself and his kids. Watch trailers & learn more.

“Just Like a Christmas Movie” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

On the verge of a massive deadline, a cynical workaholic must turn Christmas around in her small town after a small mishap.

“Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

When Charlotte’s son Benny learns about the old tradition of the Christmas train parade and persuades her to try and reignite the Christmas magic.

“Royally Yours, This Christmas” (2023)

TV Movie

Release Date: Nov. 15 (Original release date: 2023)

Play video

A royal prince falls in love with a single mother and hotel housekeeper at Christmastime after he mistakes her for a wealthy hotel guest.