Netflix has had success with licensing content recently from other networks. Seen as a complement to its original programming and as a way to drive audience engagement with the catalog by its CEO, these shows often find a renewed appeal following the move.

In the past year, licensed content accounted for nearly half of Netflix’s TV catalog demand. The platform’s largest supplier of licensed titles is Paramount, which generates 8.3% of its catalog demand despite being only 1.8% of the TV catalog.

This demand share has seen a marked increase since the last quarter of 2023, when Netflix licensed many shows, among them CBS’s ”Young Sheldon.” However, most of Paramount’s titles on Netflix are Nickelodeon shows.