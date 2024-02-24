Netflix won’t be moving forward with a feature film adaptation of Rick Riordan’s “Kane Chronicles” book series, TheWrap has learned. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” author initially shared the news as part of a fan question on Goodreads.

“Right now, ‘Kane Chronicles’ is in ‘turnaround,’ which means Netflix has decided not to move forward and their option has lapsed after trying for two years to develop a script they liked,” he said. “Now it depends on whether another studio would like to step in, assume the pre-production costs and move forward.”

Riordan initially announced plans for a trilogy of films based on “The Kane Chronicles” in 2020. The series follows teens Carter and Sadie Kane, descendents of Egyptian pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great. The characters also cross over with Riordan’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” Disney+ just finished the first season of its own “Percy Jackson” television series and already announced plans for a Season 2 earlier in February.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will reprise their roles in the second installment, which will see Percy, Annabeth and Grover embark on a new adventure based on the second novel in Riordan’s book series, titled “The Sea of Monsters.”

Following its Dec. 19, 2023, release, “Percy Jackson” drew 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu, becoming one of the top 5 season premieres of the year, per internal viewing data.

The news comes after the January announcement that Netflix would not be releasing the Halle Berry sci-fi film “The Mothership.” That film’s lengthy post-production process and inability to finish was the streamer’s reason for not moving forward.

