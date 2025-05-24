Mara Brock Akil’s TV adaptation of Judy Blume’s popular novel, ‘Forever,” completely swept us off our feet. So, of course, TheWrap is here to keep you in your love bubble with seven similar shows to watch next.

Akil’s “Forever,” which tells the first love story of two Black teens, Justin and Keisha, marked the “Girlfriends” creator and mega-producer’s debut at Netflix after establishing her Story27 production banner with the streamer and signing a multi-year agreement to write and produce scripted content and other creative projects for Netflix. In addition, it appears to be Netflix’s very first teen romance series that features two Black leads.

And with this list, we’ve also included diverse love stories of all kinds, with characters from all backgrounds and ages. Here are seven shows to watch once you’ve finished “Forever.”

“Love Is…” (OWN)

“Love Is…”

Truly, there’s nothing that gets closer to “Forever” than Mara Brock Akil’s OWN series “Love Is…” Like “Forever,” “Love Is…” features a Black love story, but unlike “Forever,” they aren’t teens. The series is based on the true love story of its creators, Akil and her husband Salim Akil, and takes place in ’90s Los Angeles, where the pair meet and fall in love while trying to balance their personal differences/backgrounds, their professional careers and everything in between.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel

“One Day” (Netflix)

“One Day”

This college love story is about Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod), two students who meet at a graduation ball after graduating from college. The romantic drama follows the couples as they sort through the ups and downs of their relationship over a 14-year time period.

Where to watch: Netflix

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker in “All American” (Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW)

“All American”

While “All American” is definitely more of a sports drama focused on rising high school football star Spencer (Daniel Ezra), on the backdrop, fans fall head over heels with Spencer and Olivia Baker’s (Samantha Logan) Black love story.

Where to watch: The CW, Hulu, Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube TV, Fandango at Home

Issac Henderson (Tobie Donovan) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) in “Heartstopper” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Heartstopper”

In Netflix’s British coming-of-age story, Kit Connor and Joe Locke star as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, two teens who slowly learn over time that their unlikely friendship may be deeper than what they initially thought.

Where to watch: Netflix

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 (Prime Video)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which is set to premiere its third and final season in July, is more of a coming-of-age romance. And it differs from “Forever” in that it focuses on a love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). All the drama takes place while Belly vacations at her mother’s best friend’s beach house, where her two sons — Conrad and Jeremiah — stay as well.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Netflix

“Never Have I Ever”

Netflix’s teen rom-com “Never Have I Ever” mainly focuses on Devi Vishwakumar’s journey through high school after enduring grief from a sudden death in her family. While juggling life as a first-generation Indian-American teen, the show follows Devi as she navigates several relationships, including the attention of two boys, Ben Gross and Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hulu

“Love, Victor”

“Love, Victor” takes place in the same universe as the beloved “Love, Simon” film. But this time around, stars Michael Cimino as Victor, who, like Simon, has embarked on a journey of self-discovery. He’s the new kid at his high school, and that’s just one of the challenges he faces as he explores his sexuality. In need of some guidance and insight, Victor contacts Simon in hopes that Simon can help him through it all.

Where to watch: Hulu