What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

Starting this week, ScreenShare will track the top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart will live on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Feb. 10-16, the record-breaking Super Bowl LVIII held down the #1 spot in mentions based on its weekend strength. Otherwise, it was a week dominated by films – some older, some newer and some not even out yet.