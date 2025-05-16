At the Upfronts, It’s Sports Here, Sports There, Sports Just About Everywhere

Linear TV might be on a long slide toward extinction, but based on this week’s upfront presentations, the industry seems to collectively recognize that its survival is closely entwined with the games people play — and more to the point, watch.

ESPN will soon double as the name of a streaming service, but the takeaway from the week is thanks to the dominance of sports, every existing network seemingly wants to be ESPN, at least a little.

“Sports is definitely having a moment in the industry and, God knows, you’ll hear the word ‘sports’ 10 thousand times this week,” Mark Marshall, chairman of NBCUniversal global advertising and partnerships, said at its upfront, kicking off the festivities.