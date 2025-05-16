At the Upfronts, It’s Sports Here, Sports There, Sports Just About Everywhere

Sports

Hanging by a thread, linear TV uses sports as a lifeline, while streaming keeps muscling in on the action

051525 Sports Everywhere Image
Christopher Smith for TheWrap

Linear TV might be on a long slide toward extinction, but based on this week’s upfront presentations, the industry seems to collectively recognize that its survival is closely entwined with the games people play — and more to the point, watch.

ESPN will soon double as the name of a streaming service, but the takeaway from the week is thanks to the dominance of sports, every existing network seemingly wants to be ESPN, at least a little.

“Sports is definitely having a moment in the industry and, God knows, you’ll hear the word ‘sports’ 10 thousand times this week,” Mark Marshall, chairman of NBCUniversal global advertising and partnerships, said at its upfront, kicking off the festivities.

Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry is the Media Editor at TheWrap, writing about media and its intersection with politics. He is a veteran media and television columnist, critic and reporter, with eight years at CNN as a columnist and critic. Before that he was chief TV critic at Variety and a reporter columnist covering television for the Los…

Comments