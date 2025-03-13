How Talon Entertainment’s Steven Demmler Brought a Texas Movie Studio Into the 21st Century

As the global competition for film and TV production gets more and more intense, Steven Demmler believes that Texas can throw its hat into the race.

Demmler, a writer-producer who recently worked with Paul Schrader on his 2024 film “Oh, Canada” and Dev Patel on his Sundance-premiered “Rabbit Trap,” also serves as CEO of Talon Entertainment.

Through that company, Demmler has entered several ventures such as Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s genre production outlet SpectreVision, their pop culture collectible company Mutant formed alongside Mondo and Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League, the St. Petersburg production facility Coastal Creative, and most recently, the 11-acre Dallas soundstage facility South Side Studios.

