Taylor Swift Buys Back First 6 Albums: ‘My Greatest Dream Come True’

Taylor Swift has regained control of her entire life’s work after buying back her first six albums, she revealed on Friday.

“All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” the singer shared on her website, while teasing the status of “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).”

“I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now,” Swift wrote in a handwritten letter. “I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

The pop star continued, “All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded four of my albums, calling them ‘Taylor’s Version,’” she reflected. “The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music.”

Swift further explained the deal has “no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy” and thanked Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer her own music back to her.

With that said, she also offered an update on “RepTV,” revealing the re-recording of her sixth studio album is not even a 1/4 of the way done. Swift noted that these versions of “Reputation” and her self-titled debut album could still be released in the future, “when the time is right.”

She concluded her message by offering support and praise to younger artists who have managed to negotiate their masters into their contracts after following Swift’s ordeal with Big Machine, Scooter Braun and the rest of the music industry at large.