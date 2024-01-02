Too Much TV: Streaming Demand Is Drowning in New Series | Chart

The relentless pace of new series premiering in recent years has been a boon for consumers. The challenge audiences face in the peak-streaming era is sorting through the mountain of available content, rather than not having enough options to choose from. However, this state of affairs hasn’t been such a positive for the platforms. The massive spike in the number of recent series available on streamers has not led to an equal rise in demand for these shows. In fact, older shows tend to overperform relative to the share of platforms’ catalogs they make up.

Across major U.S. Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) providers, 52% of shows premiered in 2019 or later.