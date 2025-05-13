With Film Tariff Threat, Trump Takes Hollywood for a Ride on the ‘Tweet Now, Think Later’ Train

The frenzy caused by the president’s social media posts gave studios a crash course in his carousel of news-cycle craziness

Donald Trump and Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press." (NBC)

Donald Trump wasn’t having a great weekend PR-wise on May 4. In a “Meet the Press” interview, he reiterated to Kristen Welker that American girls don’t need so many dolls (or pencils), and answered “I don’t know” when asked if his job was to support the Constitution. Even a social media “Star Wars” meme from his staff went sideways, depicting him as a Sith Lord. Needless to say, his critics were not kind.

Yet if Trump has a genius for anything, it’s his ability to change the subject — to turn the audience’s focus in another direction in the way a magician does.

