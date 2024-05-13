Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to show off a diverse slate of upcoming movies.

Those projects include the “Lord of the Rings” animated feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” James Gunn’s DC series “Creature Commandos” and the world premiere of “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

Plus, there will be moments for the long-awaited return of “The Amazing World of Gumball,” WBD’s adult animation side of the company and “a curated program celebrating the proud legacy of short form,” with shorts from Friz Freleng, Tex Avery, William Hanna & Joseph Barbera, Chuck Jones, Genndy Tartakovsky and more.

For “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” there will be a filmmaker conversation and an extended first look, with special guest (and future “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker) Andy Serkis. “Lord of the Rings” co-writer and producer Philippa Boyens, filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama and producer Joseph Chou will screen footage from the new movie and will be joined by Serkis “as they reflect on their creative journey in translating the cinematic wonder of Middle-earth through the visually sweeping lens and artistry of anime.”

There will also be a “making of session” for “Creature Commandos,” a new DC-based animated series coming to Max. While Gunn will not be in attendance (he’s still shooting “Superman”), supervising producer Rick Morales and supervising director Balak Yves will present an in-depth look at the new series, which serves to jump start “a new era of storytelling in the DC Universe.”

There will also be the world premiere of “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” a new “Looney Tunes” feature that will actually be released. The movie “stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The movie unfolds a rich Porky & Daffy story that fans have never seen before: In this buddy-comedy of epic proportions, our heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic, but on a scope and scale yet to be experienced.”

Additional presentations will be devoted to “The Amazing World of Gumball’s” return; a panel for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe; a panel devoted to adult animation at Warner Bros. Discovery, which “spotlights their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space;” as well as a screening series of classic short films.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs June 9-15.