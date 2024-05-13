Warner Bros.’ Annecy Lineup Includes ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Looney Tunes’ Movies

James Gunn’s “Creature Commandos” will also be at the French animation film festival

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to show off a diverse slate of upcoming movies.

Those projects include the “Lord of the Rings” animated feature “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” James Gunn’s DC series “Creature Commandos” and the world premiere of “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

Plus, there will be moments for the long-awaited return of “The Amazing World of Gumball,” WBD’s adult animation side of the company and “a curated program celebrating the proud legacy of short form,” with shorts from Friz Freleng, Tex Avery, William Hanna & Joseph Barbera, Chuck Jones, Genndy Tartakovsky and more.

Transformers One
Read Next
Annecy 2024 Slate Includes Terry Gilliam Masterclass, ‘Transformers One,’ ‘Despicable Me 4’

For “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” there will be a filmmaker conversation and an extended first look, with special guest (and future “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker) Andy Serkis. “Lord of the Rings” co-writer and producer Philippa Boyens, filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama and producer Joseph Chou will screen footage from the new movie and will be joined by Serkis “as they reflect on their creative journey in translating the cinematic wonder of Middle-earth through the visually sweeping lens and artistry of anime.”

There will also be a “making of session” for “Creature Commandos,” a new DC-based animated series coming to Max. While Gunn will not be in attendance (he’s still shooting “Superman”), supervising producer Rick Morales and supervising director Balak Yves will present an in-depth look at the new series, which serves to jump start “a new era of storytelling in the DC Universe.”

There will also be the world premiere of “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” a new “Looney Tunes” feature that will actually be released. The movie “stars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The movie unfolds a rich Porky & Daffy story that fans have never seen before: In this buddy-comedy of epic proportions, our heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic, but on a scope and scale yet to be experienced.”

Additional presentations will be devoted to “The Amazing World of Gumball’s” return; a panel for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe; a panel devoted to adult animation at Warner Bros. Discovery, which “spotlights their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space;” as well as a screening series of classic short films.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs June 9-15.

The Wild Robot
Read Next
‘The Wild Robot’ Unleashed: DreamWorks to Preview New Footage at Annecy This June

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

2 responses to “Warner Bros.’ Annecy Lineup Includes ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Looney Tunes’ Movies”

  1. James Van Hise Avatar
    James Van Hise

    Warner Bros already has a Looney Tunes movie Coyote Vs Acme, which they shelved.

    Reply
  2. RJ Arrow Avatar
    RJ Arrow

    After Coyote vs. Acme, why should anyone honestly expect Warner Bros to actually go through with any plans to release this movie? Warner Bros planned to release Coyote vs. Acme too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.