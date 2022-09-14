Gunnar Wiedenfels warner bros discovery cfo

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has hit the investor conference circuit to sell the company's plan for the future. (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Has Analysts Charmed – but Investors Aren’t Buying It

by | September 14, 2022 @ 3:14 PM

Gunnar Wiedenfels, WBD’s ambassador to Wall Street, has hit the conference circuit to instill confidence in the company but the stock isn’t budging

Gunnar Wiedenfels has been unleashed.

The Warner Bros. Discovery chief financial officer may very well be the most important non-chief executive officer in Hollywood right now. And WBD CEO David Zaslav has dispatched him on a mission to help pitch the entertainment conglomerate’s recovery plan amid a crippled stock that’s seen $20 billion of value wiped away since Discovery bought WarnerMedia for $43 billion in April.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

