Where to Watch ’28 Years Later’: Is the Long-Awaited Horror Sequel Streaming?

It hasn’t quite been 28 years, but fans have long awaited “28 Years Later,” Danny Boyle and Alex Garland‘s return to their horror franchise full of speedy zombies and desolate British landscapes. As the title suggests, the new sequel picks up nearly three decades after the events of Boyle and Garland’s “28 Days Later,” an iconic horror film in which a man (Cillian Murphy) awakens from a coma weeks after a zombie pandemic overtakes Great Britain.

“28 Years Later” follows a new group of survivors (Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson) living amongst the catastrophic effects of the Rage Virus in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Boyle and DP Anthony Dod Mantle shot entirely on a series of iPhones, harkening back to the famous use of low-res digital photography in “28 Days Later.”

In 2002, Boyle and Garland first introduced the Rage Virus, a communicable disease that takes mere seconds to transform rational humans into erratic, aggressive monsters. “28 Weeks Later” soon followed, a sequel with a new cast and creative team. After 23 years, Boyle, Garland and Murphy finally return to the horror franchise — though not necessarily at the same time.

For fans eager to return to the hit horror series, here’s how you can watch “28 Years Later” and where you can expect to stream the new film.

When does “28 Years Later” come out?

The film arrives in theaters on Friday, June 20.

Is “28 Years Later” playing in theaters near me?

“28 Years Later” releases nationwide this Friday, so there’s a good chance it’s playing in a theater near you. Alongside Pixar’s “Elio,” “28 Years” will be among this weekend’s most significant new releases — and one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer. You can find tickets for “28 Years Later” below:

Fandango

Atom Tickets

MovieTickets.com

Is “28 Years Later” streaming?

As of now, “28 Years Later” has no streaming date announced. Because Sony Pictures lacks a streaming service of its own, “28 Years” could end up on a number of services; however, Sony and Netflix have an agreement that gives the company first dibs on any streaming sales of Sony features. If recent Sony films like “Heart Eyes” or “Paddington in Peru” are any indication, “28 Years Later” could land on Netflix in as little as a few months.

Are “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later” streaming?

Despite its popularity, it took decades for “28 Days Later” to land a digital release of any kind, with fans only able to reliably watch the film on DVD and Blu-Ray. Since the announcement of “28 Years Later,” the film has become available for digital rental and purchase. It can also be streamed on Pluto TV.

“28 Weeks Later” is currently available to stream on Hulu and Tubi.

Will Cillian Murphy be in “28 Years Later”?

Unfortunately, the Oscar-winning actor does not seem set to appear in the new film. Boyle, however, recently confirmed that Murphy will appear in “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” a sequel shot back-to-back with “28 Years Later” and directed by Nia DaCosta. Boyle intends to direct a third entry to round out the sequel trilogy — a film he hopes will be financed with the help of Murphy’s Academy Awards clout.

Watch the trailer