Amazon MGM Studios Sets International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures

Amazon MGM Studios has found its partner for its ambitious international theatrical exhibition plans in Sony Pictures. The two studios have struck a multiyear distribution deal that will see Sony release films “After the Hunt,” “Mercy,” “Crime 101” and “Project Hail Mary” overseas.

The deal comes as Amazon’s international distribution deal with Warner Bros. Pictures ends. After the aforementioned slate of films has been released, Amazon MGM will release its titles overseas directly, but the deal gives the studio time to set its international plans.

Indeed, Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” will start the partnership off with an Oct. 10 limited release before going wide on Oct. 17. The psychological drama was given a prime awards season date and stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny. Longtime Guadagnino collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are also returning as composers.



More to come…