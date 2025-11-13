The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and More

This week’s biggest streaming premieres include a refreshing, animated TV take on a familiar superhero universe, a new documentary about a beloved Hollywood figure and a Japanese Netflix original that could be the next “Squid Game.” Apple TV also has the sophomore season of one fan-favorite dramedy series on its slate this week, while Paramount+ is set to premiere the second season of yet another Taylor Sheridan-created show on Sunday.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Bat-Fam” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Bat-Fam” Season 1 (Prime Video) This week saw the long-awaited premiere of “Bat-Fam” Season 1. The new animated comedy series from creators Mike Roth and Jase Ricci is a follow-up to the 2023 film “Merry Little Batman” and it explores the lives of its superhero characters — namely, Bruce Wayne (Luke Wilson), his son Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) and dependable Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth (James Cromwell) — as they try to form an actual superhero family with the other, eccentric guests of Wayne Manor. A lively, fun and warm-hearted riff on the Batman mythos, the entire 10-episode first season of “Bat-Fam” premiered Monday on Amazon’s Prime Video. Anyone in the mood for a non-traditional take on a well-known superhero universe and story should give “Bat-Fam” a shot.

Channing Tatum in “Roofman” (Paramount Pictures) “Roofman” (2025) A month after it hit theaters, “Roofman” is available to buy and rent on demand now. Based on real events, this Derek Cianfrance-directed crime comedy follows a career criminal (Channing Tatum) who goes on the run from the police and takes shelter in a hidden space inside a toy store. As he grows closer to one of the store’s employees (Kirsten Dunst), the fragile facade of his new, assumed identity comes under threat of falling apart. The film marked an abrupt change of pace for Cianfrance, whose previous films (“Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”) occupied darker and more somber emotional territory. “Roofman,” nonetheless, received mostly positive reviews from critics and has emerged as one of 2025’s most charming genre experiments. If you have not seen it yet, or if it flew completely under your radar during its October theatrical run, consider giving “Roofman” a chance this weekend.

“Being Eddie” (Netflix) “Being Eddie” (Netflix) One of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures gets a feature-length career spotlight in “Being Eddie.” Director Angus Wall’s new documentary about Eddie Murphy explores its subject’s life, career and many professional achievements through interviews with not only Murphy himself, but also some of his colleagues and Hollywood admirers. The documentary features conversations with, among others, Jamie Foxx, Tracy Morgan, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Jerry Bruckheimer and Elvis Mitchell. The documentary premiered Wednesday on Netflix, and anyone interested in Murphy, as well as the many ways he has helped reshape Hollywood, should add it to their watchlists. Read Next

“Palm Royale” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Palm Royale” Season 2 (Apple TV) It’s been well over a year since “Palm Royale” made its debut on Apple TV in March 2024. Fortunately, the dramedy series’ second season is finally here. Created by Abe Sylvia, the series is set in 1969 and follows an outsider (Kristen Wiig) who moves to Palm Beach, Florida, and embarks on an ambitious plan to break into the town’s extremely exclusive country club. The show’s core cast members, including Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett and Allison Janney, are all back in the new season. Its first episode premiered Wednesday on Apple TV, and its remaining nine entries are scheduled to premiere one at a time every week through Jan. 14. If you enjoyed “Palm Royale” Season 1’s impeccable production design and humorous tone, then you’ll want to stream its Season 2 premiere this week.

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix) “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) Claire Danes makes her television return this week in “The Beast in Me.” The new series from creator Gabe Rotter and showrunner Howard Gordon stars Danes as an acclaimed author who, in the wake of her son’s tragic death, willingly recedes from public life. When the house next door is bought by a real estate mogul (Matthew Rhys) who was once the lead suspect in his wife’s disappearance, though, Danes’ author finds herself caught up in an obsessive, dangerous investigation into her new neighbor. The limited series, which also stars Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales and Jonathan Banks, dropped all of its eight episodes Thursday on Netflix. That release strategy only makes “The Beast in Me” even better positioned to be your next, addictive weekend binge-watch. Read Next

“Last Samurai Standing” Season 1 (Chihoko Ishii/Netflix) “Last Samurai Standing” Season 1 (Netflix) The pitch for “Last Samurai Standing” is simple: “Squid Game” but with samurai. The new Netflix original is based on a Japanese manga of the same name and is set in late 19th-century Japan. It follows an impoverished warrior (Junichi Okada) who journeys with 292 other fighters to Kyoto in the hopes of capturing the ¥100 billion grand prize being offered there in order to pay for medical treatment for his sick wife and child. Once he arrives, however, he finds himself in a life-or-death game where he is forced to compete with the other samurai to be — you guessed it — the last one standing. The show’s trailer is violent and action-packed, and its entire first season premiered Thursday on Netflix. It has the chance to be another international hit for the streamer, which is just yet another reason why you may want to check it out this weekend.

“Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix) Months after it made its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, Richard Linklater’s second feature film of the year, “Nouvelle Vague,” arrives Friday on Netflix. Shot in black-and-white, the film tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of one of cinema’s most influential and game-changing films, Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave classic “Breathless.” Starring Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg, “Nouvelle Vague” is as much an exploration of how “Breathless” was made as it is a tribute to its landmark, form-breaking style, as is evidenced by Linklater’s Godard-influenced visual approach to the film. That may make the movie appeal to a bit of a niche audience, but anyone who is interested in cinema history — or just an admirer of Linklater’s work — should add “Nouvelle Vague” to their weekend watchlists.