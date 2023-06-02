The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in June 2023

Summer’s here, and if you’re looking for new movies to watch this June, we’ve got you covered. Newly streaming titles this month include the third (and final?) “Magic Mike” movie, Chris Hemsworth’s highly anticipated “Extraction” sequel on Netflix, the “Nicolas Cage as Dracula” new release “Renfield” and at long last, “Avatar: The Way of Water” makes its streaming debut on multiple streaming services. As always, we’ve also rounded up a number of library titles newly streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock and Disney+ throughout the month of June, so not only is there a little something for everyone, there’s enough to get you through those days when it’s just to hot to step outside.

Check out our list of some of the best new movies to stream in June 2023 below.

“Jackie Brown”

Miramax

June 1 – Max

As we near Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and final film (“The Movie Critic”), the debate will once again rage over which of QT’s movies is the very best. And a strong case could be made for “Jackie Brown.” For his much-anticipated follow-up to the zeitgeist-capturing (and Oscar-winning) “Pulp Fiction,” Tarantino chose an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1992 novel “Rum Punch.” (It was his first and only movie based on a preexisting source.) Tarantino went to casting some of his heroes in the lead roles – Pam Grier, who made a name for herself starring in low-budget exploitation films for Roger Corman, plays the title role; and Robert Forster, who appeared in cult favorites like “Alligator” and Disney’s misbegotten “The Black Hole.” It’s a twisty crime movie, for sure, with outstanding performers in supporting parts (Bridget Fonda, Robert De Niro, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson are all amazing) and Tarantino’s snappy dialogue, smartly interpolating Leonard’s similar tone. But it’s also more measured and – dare we say it? – mature than you’re probably expecting, with characters looking back on their lives and wondering, Is that it? Yes, that’s it. And that’s enough. It might lack the bombast, but it’s got all the heart. – Drew Taylor

“Moneyball”

Sony Pictures

Max – June 1

Brad Pitt gives one of his best performances in the 2011 drama “Moneyball,” and you don’t need to know a thing about baseball to enjoy this Best Picture nominee. Directed by Bennett Miller and written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball” charts former MLB flameout Billy Beane (Pitt) who’s now general manager of the Oakland Athletics and recruits a statistician with zero baseball experience (played by Jonah Hill in an Oscar-nominated performance) to help him shake up the team. The film is based on a true and controversial story, and while the sports angle is interesting, Pitt’s turn as a man filled with regret and shame hits you right in the gut. – Adam Chitwood

“Another 48 Hrs.”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – June 1

Released eight years after the original film helped establish the buddy cop template and cemented Eddie Murphy as a big-time star (in his first movie, no less), “48 Hrs.” debuted to a much more muted response. Part of that is understandable; a week before the movie was released, which once again reteams Murphy’s streetwise hustler with Nick Nolte’s hardened cop, Paramount cut 25 minutes from the runtime. But even if the final version is something of a muddle (supposedly entire characters and subplots were removed entirely), it’s still an entertaining muddle. Once again directed by Walter Hill, one of the unsung auteurs of tough guy cinema, who wryly stages and executes the action, there isn’t the surprise that made the original so refreshing, but there certainly is the sizzle. Elegantly staged and featuring a killer score by James Horner (combining western and electronic motifs with traditional orchestral music), “Another 48 Hrs.” isn’t the most memorable action sequel but it’s certainly sturdier than most of the franchise slop coming out of Hollywood these days. Now how can we get those missing 25 minutes reinstated? – Drew Taylor

“The Relic”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – June 1

Peter Hyams is one of the great underappreciated genre filmmakers, thanks to sturdily impressive movies like “Busting,” “Capricorn One,” “Outland” and “Running Scared.” Most of his movies made money. But he was still undervalued as an artist – for his ability to stage action, frame a scene (he often served as his own cinematographer) and give texture and realism to fanciful scenarios. And “The Relic” is a great example of all of this. Based on a 1995 novel by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, it stars Penelope Ann Miller as a scientist working in a Chicago natural history museum and Tom Sizemore as a suspicious police detective. Together they team up to investigate a series of unsolved murders that – wouldn’t you know it? – are the work of a giant homicidal monster. It’s a pretty intriguing premise and you can understand why it sold a lot of paperbacks, but Hyams brings the premise to life, particularly in the last act, when a starry gala turns into utter chaos when the monsters starts chowing down on guests. (The monster has a great tic where it has to rip people’s heads off.) Sure, some of the early computer-animated visual effects are iffy but thankfully there was a practical creature fabricated by Stan Winston, who won an Oscar for his work on “Jurassic Park” and made the title character from “Predator.” The Relic” is proof positive that even second-tier Peter Hyams movies are still pretty great. – Drew Taylor

“The Social Network”

Sony Pictures

Paramount+ – June 1

With each passing day “The Social Network” looks more and more tame. This Oscar-winning chronicle of the creation of Facebook was criticized for being too harsh on founder Mark Zuckerberg at the time, but while the film does a swell job of capturing a moment in history, its themes are timeless. Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher prove to be a match made in heaven, as the two mind-meld to create a dramatic tale of power struggle in the 21st century – where kings and queens and middle-aged CEOs have been usurped by young tech billionaires lacking emotional maturity. The film won three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score, but was frustratingly beat out by “The King’s Speech” for Best Picture and Best Director. Which film are we still talking about over a decade later? – Adam Chitwood

“Reign of Fire”

Disney

Prime Video – June 1

Imagine a time when Disney wasn’t exclusively making massive, four-quadrant affairs that had to appear to every age group and demographic thanks to the smooth, cool lines of inoffensive entertainment. It wasn’t that long ago. And “Reign of Fire” was one of those messy, imperfect, but hugely enjoyable movies. (And it still managed to inspire theme park attractions!) Mostly set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the return of fire-breathing dragons (yes, really), Christian Bale plays a survivor looking to stop the dragon menace. Matthew McConaughey plays an overbearing American soldier named Van Zan who has his own plans for defeating the beasts; Izabella Scorupco and Gerard Butler play pivotal supporting roles. It’s pretty standard stuff, but director Rob Bowman (coming off the underrated “X-Files” movie) and cinematographer Adrian Biddle (“Thelma & Louise”) elevate the material to vital fun. There’s a significant amount of zip in the scorched earth of “Reign of Fire.” – Drew Taylor

“The Return of the Living Dead”

Orion Pictures

Prime Video – June 1

The creators of “Night of the Living Dead” infamously never retained the copyright for the midnight movie classic (thanks to some shady business dealings and a last-minute name change); afterwards George A. Romero kept making his own zombie movies as sequels to the original and producer John A. Russo retained the rights to the “Living Dead” title convention. Originally meant to be directed by Tobe Hooper, who bowed out to helm the equally delicious cult favorite “Lifeforce,” and loosely based on a novel of the same name by Russo, it was eventually directed and heavily re-written by Dan O’Bannon, of “Alien” fame. O’Bannon added a copious amount of humor, along with some razor-sharp political satire (the toxic gunk that makes the zombies was based on Agent Orange, an infamous chemical herbicide used during Vietnam) and inventive creature designs, courtesy of legendary illustrator William Stout. (Stout’s oily “Tar Man” design, based in part on old E.C. Comics, might be the single most iconic zombie this side of Bub from Romero’s “Day of the Dead.”) If you’ve never seen “The Return of the Living Dead,” it’s a very silly, very scary, very ‘80s zombie movie and arguably one of the best of the genre. The original tagline says it all: “They’re back from the grave and ready to party.” Are you ready? – Drew Taylor

“The World’s End”

Focus Features

Prime Video – June 1

While Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” may be the more popular of the loosely connected Cornetto Trilogy, the capper “The World’s End” is one of the sharpest and, in many ways, the most rich. Simon Pegg stars as a man fresh out of rehab who gathers his childhood friends for a pub crawl in their hometown. Unbeknownst to them, the town’s citizens have started being taken over and replaced by robots. While the sci-fi shenanigans and comedy are a delight, it’s Pegg’s dramatic flourishes (and the film’s themes of clinging onto a rosy past in spite of your future) that make this one special. And like all of Wright’s films, this one has tremendous rewatchability. – Adam Chitwood

“Brosnan”

Vertigo Films

Hulu – June 1

Before Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn created a sensation with “Drive” and actor Tom Hardy became a favorite of Christopher Nolan (with “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Dunkirk”) they made “Bronson” together. Based on the true-life story of Michael Peterson aka Charles Bronson, a career criminal and one of the most dangerous and most frequently incarcerated individuals in the British penal system. Gruesome, hilarious and entertaining in equal measure, it showcases all of NWR’s stylistic tics (garish lighting, gorgeous camerawork, a kick-ass electronic score and equally kick-ass soundtrack choices) but most of all stands as a testament to Hardy’s enormous talent. As Bronson, Hardy takes on a persona that is equal parts charismatic and deeply threatening – the molecules of the movie seem to vibrate around him. You’ll chuckle because you’re nervous and because the movie is deeply funny. It’s an unsung gem. Hopefully Hardy and NWR reteam soon. The world needs to be exposed to their singularly perverse wavelength once again. – Drew Taylor

“Knight and Day”

20th Century Fox

Hulu – June 1

“Knight and Day” is a delightful underrated gem in Tom Cruise’s filmography that gets unfairly overlooked. Directed by James Mangold, this caper finds Cruise playing a charming but mysterious man whose fate becomes intertwined with a woman named June (Cameron Diaz). “North by Northwest” proves to be a touchstone for the adventures to come, and Cruise and Diaz have tremendous chemistry while the film allows Cruise to ditch his action persona for a more comedic/debonair role. Seriously, this one’s fun! – Adam Chitwood

“They Came Together”

Lionsgate

Peacock – June 1

If you’re into absurdist comedies like “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Hot Rod” and “MacGruber,” you owe it to yourself to watch “They Came Together.” The 2014 comedy stars Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler and is a harsh, R-rated riff on formulaic romantic comedies. Rudd and Poehler play opposites who attract, with the film pushing the traditional format for rom-coms so far it all becomes quite literally ridiculous. The stellar supporting cast includes Christopher Meloni, Max Greenfield, Melanie Lynskey, Jason Mantzoukas and Ed Helms. – Adam Chitwood

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (TriStar Pictures)

Netflix – June 1

The ”Terminator” franchise has been so endlessly xeroxed that it’s hard to remember what made the franchise so special in the first place. As a reminder, watch “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” again. James Cameron’s 1991 blockbuster was a sequel to 1984’s “The Terminator,” taking a tonal swing from the grim original (which bordered on a high-tech slasher movie) to something more expansive and action-packed. At the time it was one of the most expensive movies ever made. And every dollar is on the screen. Utilizing cutting-edge visual effects courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic and the raw power of Linda Hamilton’s transformative performance, Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the title role. Only this time there’s a twist – instead of the murderous cyborg he essayed in the first film, Schwarzenegger is a reprogrammed version of the same robot. This time he was a hero. The villain was an unstoppable liquid metal Terminator called the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), unlike anything anybody had seen at the time. When it was released, the movie was a sensation. No number of sequels or spin-offs and no amount of technological advancements can take away the sheer exhilaration of “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” It’s just the best. – Drew Taylor

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Warner Bros.

Max – June 2

The trilogy is complete! “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” finally makes its way to streaming, which is funny because it was originally conceived as an HBO Max original, like director Steven Sodberbergh’s three previous films (“Let Them All Talk,” “No Sudden Move,” “Kimi”). And it really was a blast in theaters – all of the color and music and movement really were amplified and intensified by the big screen. For the third film Channing Tatum’s Mike, once the great seducer, is drawn to something even more magnetic – the promise of domestic bliss. He falls for Selma Hayek’s monied entrepreneur, who wants to stage one of Mike’s big performances in a London theater. Unexpected, artful and emotional, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is wonderfully choreographed and very sexy. While the movie was met with a somewhat tepid response when it was released into theaters earlier this year, the feedback remains mystifying. It’s hard to think of a more satisfying conclusion to one of the most enjoyable film trilogies of the past few decades. – Drew Taylor

“Tár”

Focus Features

Prime Video – June 6

Catch up on one of the best films of 2022 as “Tar” arrives on Peacock. Nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, the film stars Cate Blanchett as a lauded female conductor on the cusp of a monumental recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. She struggles to keep it together amidst mounting pressure from her staff and wife, as accusations of improper conduct arise. Written and directed by Todd Field, “Tar” is something of a Rorschach test – is it a comedy? A tragedy? A ghost story? A horror film? A straight drama? There’s no wrong answer, and Field offers much to ponder long after the credits roll. – Adam Chitwood

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Max and Disney+ – June 7

“Avatar: The Way of Water” finally splashes down on streaming. James Cameron’s supersized sequel, released this past Christmas more than a decade after the original film, was a huge smash – it is currently the third most successful movie ever. This after months of naysaying. It’s easy to see why the movie connected with so many people – for all its bombast, it’s really the story of a family under pressure. It just so happens that the family is made of Na’vi, towering blue aliens on the richly biodiverse planet of Pandora, and that they are on the run from an evil organization hellbent on colonizing the beautiful world. Cameron’s commitment to meticulous detail and realism, advanced by all of those years of technological and artistic breakthroughs, makes the world of Pandora come to life. But it’s his equally strong commitment to emotional authenticity that really sets “Avatar: The Way of Water” apart from every other modern blockbuster. If you’re one of the handful of people who missed the movie in theaters (or are desperate to get back to the Sully clan), you now have the chance to watch the movie on either Disney+ or Max (thanks to a longstanding, pre-Disney-buying-Fox arrangement). With the still-untitled third “Avatar” still more than a year away (due Christmas 2024), why not take another three-hour trip to Pandora? – Drew Taylor

“Flamin’ Hot”

20th Century Studios

Disney+ and Hulu – June 9

Eva Longoria makes her directorial feature debut in this, the supposedly true story of Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who claims to have invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto. That’s quite the claim and one that has been widely debated, even after the publication of Montañez’s memoir “A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive.” But Longoria’s movie seems to play things straight, with Jesse Garcia as Montañez and Tony Shalhoub as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico, a man who is probably best remembered for his role in the Cola Wars of the 1980s. The movie (which will premiere on both Hulu and Disney+, months ahead of the planned merger) premiered at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, where it received warm reviews, with particular praise leveled at Longoria’s direction. One thing is for sure – you’re going to need a lot of snacks to go along with “Flamin’ Hot.” – Drew Taylor

“Renfield”

Universal Pictures

Peacock - June 9

You’ve got to appreciate Universal for swinging for the fences. The same year that they unleashed the singularly insane “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN” on the world, they also introduced audiences to “Renfield.” It would be enough if the movie was an update/reinvention of the Dracula mythology told from the point of view of his enthralled, bug-eating henchman (Nicholas Hoult). But there’s even more to love about “Renfield.” For one, Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in the most Nicolas Cage-y way possible. (However good you think he’ll be; he’s even better.) And instead of being a straight horror movie, it incorporates elements of gangster movies and action movies, like if the guys behind “John Wick” remade John Landis’ little-seen cult classic “Innocent Blood.” (Look it up.) Directed by Chris McKay, a former animator who made Chris Pratt’s alien invasion movie “The Tomorrow War” from a story from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, “Renfield” has a wonderfully gonzo sensibility, with bullets and body parts flying in equal measure. Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo also put in extremely knowing performances. Everybody understood the assignment. And chances are, you’ll fall under “Renfield’s” spell. – Drew Taylor

“Dune” (2021)

Warner Bros.

Hulu – June 10

If you missed “Dune” in theaters and on HBO Max (RIP), now’s your chance to catch up with the 2021 film on Hulu – and perhaps pregame for “Dune Part II” coming later this year. The Oscar-winning sci-fi epic hails from “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and tells of a young man named Paul (Timothee Chalamet) whose royal family is put in danger over a precious resource they oversee. The craft on display in the film is remarkable, and it adapts only the first half of Frank Herbet’s novel (hence “Dune Part II”). – Adam Chitwood

“Interstellar”

Paramount Pictures

Prime Video – June 11

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film “Interstellar” is a heady time travel sci-fi epic that also happens to be Nolan’s most purely emotional film. Set in the near-future, Matthew McConaughey plays a former NASA pilot and single father who’s enlisted to travel through a wormhole to investigate three planets that could serve as a safe haven for humanity as Earth’s food sources are quickly dwindling. Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck and Timothee Chalamet co-star, and the film features one of Hans Zimmer’s best scores. – Adam Chitwood

“Stan Lee”

Getty Images

Disney+ – June 16

This feature-length documentary by David Geib (“Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” Disney+’s recently removed, very excellent “Wolfgang”) charts the life and career of Stanley Martin Lieber aka Stan Lee, the colorful and controversial comic book writer, editor, publisher and producer. Lee passed away in 2018 at 95 and left behind one of the greatest legacies in the history of the comic book medium. He also had a fair amount of adversaries, thanks largely to what was perceived as taking too much credit for the characters and comic books he co-created or worked on. Lee was nothing if not a showman. This is evidenced by the frequent cameos he made in Marvel Studios films, almost up until the very end. And that kind of braggadocio usually hides something. How deep will “Stan Lee” go? It remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure – Lee was as complicated and contradictory than any of the heroes he created for the page. Let’s hope this documentary does him justice. – Drew Taylor

“Extraction 2”

Netflix

Netflix – June 16

In 2020, in the early days of lockdown, we gathered around the hardened hero Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) and thrilled at the direction of Sam Hargrave, a stunt performer and second unit director that worked on huge projects like “Atomic Blonde,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Mandalorian.” While the first “Extraction” was exemplified by its lengthy action sequences punctuated by “unbroken” shots of extreme mayhem, the sequel ups the ante considerably. The centerpiece of the film is a 21-minute “unbroken” shot, which is even more elaborate and brutal. If you’re wondering how Hemsworth is back considering the end of the first movie, well, that is explained away in the opening moments. His injuries were life-threatening but not life-ending. And this time his gig is personal. We don’t want to spoil anything about the new movie’s storyline, except to say that you will be on the edge of your seat for the entire runtime. If you’re worried about Rake this time around, put your fears aside – this feels like the beginning of an entirely new franchise. Bring it on. We can’t wait for more “Extraction” goodness. – Drew Taylor

“Infinity Pool”

Neon

Hulu – June 23

The diseased apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Brandon Cronenberg, the son of Canadian body-horror auteur David Cronenberg, is back with his third film as a director. In “Infinity Pool” Alexander Skarsgård plays a down-on-his-luck novelist who travels with his well-off wife (Cleopatra Coleman) to the fictional seaside country of Li Tolqa. After a drunk driving accident leaves a local dead, the vacationers are introduced to a unique aspect of Li Tolqa – if you engage in a big enough crime, you can pay an exorbitant fee to have a clone executed in your place. Soon enough, Skarsgård has fallen in with a gang of marauding foreigners led by Mia Goth (in another standout performance), who are putting the already elastic rules of Li Tolqa’s justice system to the test. This movie is wild. And while the NC-17-version of the movie hasn’t been released yet, the R-rated version (now streaming) is still pretty insane. Cronenberg’s previous movies were intense. And so is ”Infinity Pool.” But it’s also slyly funny and very interesting visually. If you think you can handle it, you should definitely dive into “Infinity Pool.” – Drew Taylor

“Barbarian”

20th Century

Hulu – June 25

One of the great surprises of 2022 was “Barbarian,” a horror film that seemingly came out of nowhere and became the obsession of many. To know too much about “Barbarian” is to spoil the fun, but suffice it to say the story begins with a woman checking into an Airbnb only to discover it’s been double booked (with a man, played by Bill Skarsgard, no less). Things get wild from there, but through it all writer/director Zach Cregger keeps a masterful hand that terrifies, amuses and shocks in equal measure. – Adam Chitwood

“Run Rabbit Run”

Netflix

Netflix – June 28

Yes, we are still mourning the loss of “Succession.” But at least we have a new Sarah Snook movie to look forward to. The actress formerly known as Shiv Roy stars in this horror movie made in her native Australia, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The official Netflix synopsis reads: “A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past.” That is a pretty intriguing premise and the notices out of Sundance single out the script by Australian novelist Hannah Kent and the direction by Daina Reid for its knowing mixture of genre tropes, freshened up for modern audiences. We’re just excited to see Snook in front of the camera. And the 100-minute running time means it’s only a few minutes longer than that epic “Succession” finale. Ready to get freaky? – Drew Taylor

“Nimona”

Netflix

Netflix – Date TBA

If the name “Nimona” rings a bell, it’s probably because you’ve read about the tortured production history of the movie. The movie was originally a production of Blue Sky Studios, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based animation studio behind the “Ice Age” and “Rio” movies, based on the web comic by ND Stevenson. But when Disney acquired Blue Sky’s parent company, 20th Century, shut down the animation studio and discarded the finished “Nimona” material. (Apparently, Disney balked at the movie’s LGBTQ+ themes.) It was later improbably resurrected by Annapurna Pictures and Netflix. And here it is! Original stars Chloë Grace Moretz, as a wily shape-shifting creature, and Riz Ahmed, as a disgraced, one-armed night framed for a royal murder, return for this new version of the movie. And the world the movie conjures, a futuristic medieval society known as the Kingdom, is memorable and unique, as fully realized and intricate as any fantastic Pixar utopia. It’s a story about outsiders who join forces and wind up finding understanding in their surroundings and in each other. And the movie’s queer themes, which made Disney so nervous, are touching and deeply felt. In short: “Nimona” was worth the wait. And all the heartache. – Drew Taylor