The 7 Best New Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix in August

Netflix never quits delivering new shows to binge-watch, from addictive reality series to the long-awaited return of one of Netflix’s biggest hits — even an HBO Max hidden gem finding new life on Netflix.

This month also brings the extremely bingeable new British limited series thriller “Hostage,” as well as “Long Story Short,” the new animated series from the creator of one of Netflix’s best shows, “BoJack Horseman.” Check out all the best new shows to binge-watch on Netflix this month in the curated list below.

“Perfect Match” Season 3. (Brenda Islas/Netflix) “Perfect Match” Season 3 Netflix’s reality all-star dating show is back for a third season, but some newcomers are crashing the party. In addition to welcoming alum from Netflix series like “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love Is Blind,” the new season will also feature reality stars from outside of the Netflix universe, including former “Bachelor” Clayton Echard and former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia and some familiar faces from “Love Island” and “Siesta Key.” If you’re still reeling from the end of “Love Island USA” Season 7 a couple weeks ago, “Perfect Match” will give you just the right dose of constant drama and ridiculously sexual games, with an added gamified element as the most compatible couples get the power to choose which newcomers can enter the villa — and with whom. — Loree Seitz

HBO Max “Love Life” Romantic relationships are some of the most defining connections for a person, which makes for an interesting premise for an anthology series. “Love Life,” one of the first HBO Max streaming originals that has now found new life on Netflix, centers around a different individual in their journey from their first relationship to their last. Anna Kendrick’s Darby Carter headlines Season 1 while William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins stars in Season 2. Come for the hijinks of early dating and stay for the moment where true love clicks, with a lot of rom-com goodness in between. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“Wednesday” Season 2 (Credit: Netflix) “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 Netflix’s spooky sensation returned in the swelter of summer for Season 2, taking us back to Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns for a new year at the outcast school – and of course, a new batch of mysteries and mayhem follow. This time around, the series has even more Tim Burton flourish, as well as bigger sets, more monsters and fewer love triangles. It’s also got a two-part release, so if the summer release seems strange, don’t worry, there are four episodes in August and four more in September to usher you into spooky season. — Haleigh Foutch

Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan in “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 (Jessie Redmond/Fremantle) “Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 3 “Virgin River” has been a sensation on Netflix, becoming the streamer’s longest-running drama, so it’s no surprise that “Sullivan’s Crossing” took off on the platform when it debuted the first two seasons this summer. Also based on books by Robyn Carr, the CW series stirs up romance, family trauma and medical drama in a small town. “Sullivan’s Crossing” swiftly shot up the Netflix Top 10, so if you were one of the folks who binged it out of the gate, the wait for more episodes is already over with the recently-wrapped Season 3 now streaming on Netflix. — HF

Lisa Edelstein as Naomi Schwartz, Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper, Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper, Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper and Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper in “Long Story Short.” (Netflix) “Long Story Short” “BoJack Horseman” is a tough act to follow, but creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg pulls off that feat by returning to Netflix with his surprisingly lovely follow-up, “Long Story Short.” Emotionally rich and complex, structured to steep, develop and evolve with each episode, the animated series follows a Jewish family through highs and lows, love and grief, zooming forward and backward in time, a patchwork immersion in the history of the Schwoopers. It’s got a killer voice cast that includes Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer and series lynchpin Lisa Edelstein as the Schwooper matriarch, Naomi. — HF Read Next

Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy in “Hostage” (Des Willie/Netflix) Hostage If you’re craving a quick and addictive binge-watch, Netflix has a new British mini-series that should fit the bill. With a tight five-episode run, “Hostage” tells the story of a British prime minister (Suranne Jones) and a French president (Julie Delpy) who get tangled up in a terrorist crisis. When the prime minister’s husband gets kidnapped, it kicks of a series of events that threaten their legacies and the security of their nations. It’s an easy watch, totally bingeable, that falls somewhere between “24” and a soap opera. — HF