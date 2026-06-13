The 7 Best New Movies on Paramount+ in June

The summer months can always make it harder to choose what to watch. There’s no holiday like Halloween or Christmas that make you want to watch something under a particular theme. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty to watch.

As always, the streamers each got a new batch of movies and TV at the start of the month, and Paramount+ got some pretty good ones. So, we’ve picked out some of the better ones on the list to help you narrow down your choice, ranging from dark comedy to a western and more.

Here are 7 of the best new movies on Paramount+ in June.

“Death Becomes Her” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Death Becomes Her An argument can certainly be made that “Death Becomes Her” is more of a Halloween time film, but I would argue that there’s never a bad time to watch it. Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep are simply too good together. The actresses star as longtime frenemies, who also happen to be actresses. Madeline (Streep) steals Helen’s (Hawn) fiancé Ernest (Bruce Willis), leading to a complete breakdown for Helen, and a vow to get revenge. Years later, they meet again, with Helen looking younger than ever. As it turns out, she took a magic elixir that gives her eternal youth — and Madeline quickly gets her hands on it too. As with any potion like this, there are side effects, and what follows is a film full of both comedy and body horror (but in a palatable way, promise). It’s really just delightful, and lets Streep and Hawn go full tilt, which they are oh so good at. Read Next

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Paramount Pictures True Grit If you’re looking for something grittier this month — pun only a little intended — go for “True Grit.” It features a baby Hailee Steinfeld (the performance made her one of the youngest Oscar nominees ever, and it’s her film debut!), a grown Jeff Bridges, and the Coen brothers before they went onto solo projects. The movie centers on 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Steinfeld), who seeks out Rooster Cogburn (Bridges) to go after the outlaw who murdered her father. She’s a determined and precocious girl, hellbent on seeing her father’s killer brought to justice (read: hung) and will not take no for an answer. The movie has become a favorite of many over the years, and it’s easy to see why, considering the multiple stellar performances it brings out. It’s not precisely a feel-good film, but it is definitely a good film. Read Next

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“The Italian Job” (Paramount Pictures) The Italian Job Sometimes, you just need to kick back with an early 2000s remake of a 1960s film, starring a young Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and more. And that’s just three people out of a stacked cast. “The Italian Job” features an insanely stacked cast, for a somewhat insanely convoluted heist movie. It’s not convoluted in the sense of being hard to follow — in fact, this is one where you can mostly just turn your brain off and enjoy — but more so in the sense of being meticulously planned. So maybe convoluted is the wrong word, but you get it. Together, Wahlberg, Theron, Statham and their team go up against Edward Norton, after he betrays them on a job in Italy (you get the title now, yes?) and steals millions of dollars in gold bricks. It’s a true ensemble film, and always a fun watch. Read Next

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Shia LaBeouf in “Eagle Eye” Eagle Eye It’s fun seeing what we thought surveillance would like in 2008, and how close to correct “Eagle Eye” ended up being. It stars Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan as two ordinary people who are forced to go on the run, after they both receive a call from an unknown woman who forces them to complete various tasks or risk harm to themselves and their loved ones. The thing is, it’s not actually a woman. It’s an AI program, and it’s tracking their every move. After the program’s recommendation on a military operation went ignored and led to casualties, it decided that the current executive branch needed to be wiped out. “Eagle Eye” isn’t a perfect movie, but it’s a pretty decent thriller that might feel even more possible today, unfortunately. Read Next

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“21 Jump Street” (Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing) 21 Jump Street “We Jump Street. And about to jump in yo ass.” Technically, that line is from “22 Jump Street,” which also conveniently hit Paramount+ this month, but it’s just funny every time. So consider this an interchangeable recommendation — we’re going to list “21 Jump Street” first though, since you need it to watch the second one. Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street” was also a remake, and a pretty great one at that. The actors star as two bumbling cops, who get to go undercover at a local high school to bust a new drug ring. Obviously, they don’t look like high schoolers, and they’re called on it immediately. The duo is comedy gold, and you’ll probably find you forgot that a lot of famous faces are in this movie. Plus, with a “24 Jump Street” in the works, you’ll want to make sure you’re fresh on this franchise. Read Next

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“Uncle Buck” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Uncle Buck “Uncle Buck” remains one of John Candy’s best performances, and one that he is beloved for. In fact, as recently as a few months ago, his co-star Macaulay Culkin recalled his great experiences working with the man for Colin Hanks’ new documentary, “John Candy: I Like Me.” According to Culkin, Candy always had a “paternal” presence on set and made sure to look out for him, which made the job one of his favorites. In “Uncle Buck,” Candy plays a Chicago bachelor who’s forced to watch his brother’s three kids when a family emergency cropped up. He quickly bonds with them, and the relationships are all incredibly sweet. It’s just a feel-good comedy. Read Next

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