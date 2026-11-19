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While streaming services still see huge viewership for classic comedies like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” or “Friends,” very few new streaming comedies are afforded the same kind of opportunity — and episode count — that gave those shows the room to breathe and grow into the beloved series they are now.

The only shows lucky enough to score a full 22-episode order nowadays are on broadcast, like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” or CBS sitcoms, while most streaming comedies are relegated to only eight-episode seasons.

That’s why fans were thrilled to see FX’s “Adults” last week receive a 16-episode Season 3 renewal — a rarity in this particular sphere. The Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw-created series follows a group of twenty-somethings living in New York and released its first two eight-episode seasons as binge releases on Hulu. “Adults” is technically a linear show on FX, but boasts the majority of its viewership and reach on Hulu, so we’re calling it a streaming comedy for the purposes of this story.

The 16-episode order marks a bold investment from FX that paves the way for “Adults” to increase its buzz and provide the hangout show that Gen Z audiences have been craving, as other Gen Z stories about twentysomething friends like HBO’s “I Love LA” and Prime Video’s “Overcompensating” also catch on.

And FX had the receipts to back up the renewal, with streaming viewership for Season 2 rising by over 40% compared to its freshman installment as the comedy settled into its groove and found its creative footing. That came after some molding from FX boss John Landgraf, who masterminded a way to bring new audiences to the show with a prequel episode that smoothed over issues audiences had with the original pilot. (More on that below.)

In a moment when Gen Z is seeking more comedies and breezier programming, often relying on “Big Bang Theory” reruns to quench the thirst, Hulu and FX is finding success with new programming — like Netflix and Prime Video have done with traditional YA content — by giving it the chance to grow its audience over time.

“Adults” premiered just two weeks after college comedy “Overcompensating” in May 2025, but didn’t chart within Nielsen’s top 10 list in its debut. FX still renewed the series for a second season several months later in October 2o25.

Instead of just giving the show a renewal and hoping it would find its audience, however, Landgraf looked into a potential trouble point: Viewers were turning off “Adults” after the pilot, and in some cases after the very first scene, which depicted one of the friends, Issa (Amita Rao), responding to a subway masturbator with her own self-gratification. Another scene in the same episode had Samir (Malik Elassal), one of the main ensemble members, struggle to come to terms with one of his past sexual encounter after an ex confirms she was too drunk for sex, which kicks off a chain of conversations with past partners, a discussion that is flippantly waved off after the episode.

So, Landgraf challenged the creators to find “a new way of bringing people not just into Season 2 but into Season 1,” he told the New York Times. They came up with a prequel episode that would tell the origin story for dreamboat Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) — whose golden retriever energy makes him one of the most beloved characters on the show.

The prequel episode debuted a month ahead of Season 2. But most importantly, it was slotted as the first episode of the series on Hulu, directing new viewers to watch that installment as their entry point to the series.

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in the “Adults” prequel episode (Credit: Michael Gibson/FX)

Landgraf’s direction follows in the footsteps of a time-honored tradition of comedies finding their voice during and after their first seasons — one that has been largely abandoned as networks and streamers have grown more ruthless with their budgets. “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” both famously got creatively retooled for their second seasons and went on to become beloved classics.

It is also a testament to the power of an executive advocating for shows they believe in, standing in direct contrast with the twenty-something comedy “Not Suitable for Work” from Mindy Kaling, a Hulu original that was canceled three months after its premiere.

And now that “Adults” has scored that longer episode count, the creators can finally give audiences what they’ve been asking for. “We see fans asking for ‘filler episodes’ … we didn’t get to do that this time around, but that is something that we aspire to do in the lineage of sitcoms that came before us,” Kronengold told TheWrap. “What are the off days like? The more seasons — not just more episodes, but the more seasons that we have — the more we get to play around with the fluff.”

Prepare for the GTA VI storm

By now, the GTA VI storm is underway. The anticipated video game’s debut this week is poised to disrupt entertainment viewing time — and for good reason. Nielsen data reveals that 36% of active gamers have named GTA VI as the title they want most — six times more than its closest competitor — and has remained the No. 1 most-wanted title on Nielsen’s weekly Video Games Top 10 list for over 150 consecutive weeks.

The release might impact more people than you think; Nielsen estimates that Americans spend over 2 billion minutes a day on gaming consoles and the appeal extends across generations, with 50% of Americans aged 16-69 gaming on a weekly basis.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Credit: Rockstar)

Telemundo franchise closes out strong

“El Señor de los Cielos,” Telemundo’s longest-running franchise, went out with a bang as it aired its series finale on Thursday, Nov. 12. The finale brought in 1.4 million total viewers and 493,000 adults 18-49, outperforming Univision’s Latin Grammys as it ranked as the No. 1 Spanish-language program in primetime in both key measurements, according to Nielsen figures.

The tenth and final season averaged 938,000 total viewers and 341,000 viewers in the key demo, ranking as the No. 1 regularly scheduled Spanish-language program in primetime in the demo, as well as the No. 1 Spanish-language program in its weekday 9-10 p.m. timeslot in the demo.

Tatyana Ali on “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Dancing With the Stars” hits season high

The ABC ballroom dancing competition show scored its biggest audience so far this season for its penultimate episode on Tuesday. The episode, which ended with a shocking elimination as “DWTS” narrowed down its final five couples ahead of next week’s Season 35 finale, averaged 7.64 million viewers and a 1.68 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49, marking not only a season high but also the best numbers the show has seen for a semifinal in nine years.

And ratings for next week’s finale are poised to make a significant dent as the show airs live nationwide for the first time in the show’s history.

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