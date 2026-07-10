Meet the All-Star Cast of ‘The Five Star Weekend’

“The Five Star Weekend” is now streaming on Peacock, and it boasts quite the cast. As you’re watching, you’ll likely recognize nearly every face that hits your screen.
An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s book of the same name, the story centers on Hollis Shaw, a famous cook and best-selling author, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward after the death, she decides to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. The hope is that it’ll help her get back to normal.
There are various characters you’ll clock, like Garner’s longtime BFF Judy Greer as Electra (extra ironic, considering Garner played Elektra in the MCU), but here are the core players in “The Five Star Weekend“.
Hollis (Jennifer Garner)
Hollis is a grieving widow at the center of this story, and she’s played by Jennifer Garner. A famous chef who needs a break from her grief, Hollis invites friends from all stages of her life for a getaway weekend. You’ll know Garner immediately from films like “13 Going on 30,” “Daredevil,” “Juno,” “Peppermint” and more, and TV shows including “Alias” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.”
Gigi (Gemma Chan)
Gemma Chan plays Hollis’ internet friend Gigi, whom she’s never actually met in person until the big weekend getaway. You’ll likely know her best from “Crazy Rich Asians” or the series “Humans,” but she also played two characters in the MCU, Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel” and Sersi in “Eternals.” More recently, she starred in “The Creator” and this year’s Sundance Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Josephine.”
Dru-Ann (Regina Hall)
Dru-Ann is Hollis’ best friend, an A-type who is coming to the weekend freshly “canceled” after going viral for pushing one of her tennis pro clients too hard. She is played by the very funny Regina Hall. The actress is best known for her comedy films, starring in the “Scary Movie” and “The Best Man” franchises, as well as “Girls Trip,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and the 2018 critical darling “Support the Girls.” Most recently, she starred in the Oscar-winning “One Battle After Another” and returned as Brenda in 2026’s “Scary Movie.”
Brooke (D’Arcy Carden)
Then there’s Brooke, Hollis’ awkward mom friend, played by the also very funny D’Arcy Carden. Viewers will likely know her best from “The Good Place,” where she starred as the not-a-robot afterlife helper Janet, or Bill Hader’s “Barry.” She also played Greta Gill in Prime Video’s ill-fated “A League of Their Own,” and more recently, appeared in “Nobody Wants This” and the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Tatum (Chloë Sevigny)
Chloë Sevigny plays Tatum, Hollis’ childhood friend who is in the midst of a cancer scare when she gets Hollis’ invitation. Most recently, you’d have seen Sevingy alongside Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri in “After the Hunt,” but she is a fashion icon, actress and director, best known for her run of 90s and early 2000s indies like “Kids,” “Gummo,” “American Psycho,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Party Monster, as well as series like “Big Love,” “The Act,” “We Are Who We Are,” “Russian Doll,” “American Horror Story,” and more.
Caroline (Harlow Jane)
Caroline is played by Harlow Jane, who’s not quite a newcomer to Hollywood, but not quite as recognizable as the massive stars above. You might’ve seen her in “She Came to Me” or “Dig.”
Jack (Timothy Olyphant)
Finally, there’s the always-beloved Timothy Olyphant, who plays Hollis’ former flame, Jack. You’ll recognize him from any number of things, but top of mind are probably series including “Justified,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Fargo,” “The Mandalorian,” and most recently, “Alien: Earth” and “Stick.” His films include “Scream 2,” “The Crazies,” “The Girl Next Door,” “Go” and “A Perfect Getaway.”