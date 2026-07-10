Meet the All-Star Cast of ‘The Five Star Weekend’

“The Five Star Weekend” is now streaming on Peacock, and it boasts quite the cast. As you’re watching, you’ll likely recognize nearly every face that hits your screen.

An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s book of the same name, the story centers on Hollis Shaw, a famous cook and best-selling author, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward after the death, she decides to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. The hope is that it’ll help her get back to normal.

There are various characters you’ll clock, like Garner’s longtime BFF Judy Greer as Electra (extra ironic, considering Garner played Elektra in the MCU), but here are the core players in “The Five Star Weekend“.