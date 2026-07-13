‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Winners Revealed: Which Couple Won the $100,000 Prize?

“Love Island USA” wrapped up Season 8 on Sunday with the crowning of its next set of winners.

With four couples heading into the Peacock reality dating show’s finale, one couple emerged as the winners: Trinity Tatum and Bryce Detloff, earning the most fan votes and taking home the $100,000 prize.

Peacock also revealed the Season 8 cast will get together for a reunion special airing Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. PT, hosted by Emmy nominee Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. The platform also announced the Season 3 renewal of “Beyond the Villa,” the spinoff series reuniting the summer’s cast in the outside world. Official cast will be announced at a later date.

Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt were the runners up, while Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea took third place and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou took fourth. The final four couples were determined after the elimination on Friday’s episode, which saw Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona as well as KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis get dumped from the island.

The Season 8 champions join past winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales from Season 7 as well as Serena Page and Kordell Beckham from Season 6.

The O.G. Season 8 islanders include Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum and Zach Georgiou.

Vasana Montgomery was also slated to be an O.G. but a racist social media post resurfaced after her casting was announced, prompting her to be pulled before the show even aired. Gabriel Vasconcelos was also slated as an O.G. but was held as a bombshell due to Montgomery’s early exit to even out numbers.

The season saw a second exit due to racist comments on social media during the Casa Amor week, with Alannah Keyser booted from the villa after a video and social media posts resurfaced that saw the contestant using a racial slur.

After its breakout Season 6, “Love Island USA” kept the ratings growth going, with Season 8 courting over 2 billion viewing minutes in its first two weeks on Peacock, rising 50% from its record-breaking Season 7 last year. Host Ariana Madix received an Emmy nomination this week for her work on the series.

After a strong ratings start, “Love Island USA” gathered 2.3 billion minutes viewed across the week of June 1 and the week of June 8, according to combined preliminary Nielsen figures for the weeks, ranking as both No. 1 streaming series. Of those viewers, 27% are new viewers to the series, per Peacock first party data.

“Love Island USA” is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios. Executive producers include David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Ben Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Jessica Castro, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Chet Fenster and Martin Oxley.

“Love Island USA” Seasons 4-8 are now streaming on Peacock.