‘Spaceship Earth’ Series Inspired by Epcot Ride Lands Disney+ Pilot Order

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A “Spaceship Earth” series, inspired by the ride of the same name at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, has landed a pilot order at Disney+, the streamer announced Thursday.

“When a mission to avert an imminent global cataclysm goes awry, a small band of teenagers from Earth’s past and future must join forces to confront a threat as vast and mysterious as time itself,” reads a logline for the project, which is produced by 20th Television.

“It: Welcome to Derry” co-showrunner Jason Fuchs is set to showrun and executive produce the project. “Loki” head writer Michael Waldron is also set to executive produce and co-write the pilot with Fuchs; Lee Toland Krieger is also an executive producer and directs the pilot. Non-writing executive producers also include Adam Fishbach and Adam Fasullo.

Fuchs is repped by WME and attorney Michael Schenkman at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Waldron is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Michael Shenkman at Shenkman Law. Krieger is repped by UTA and Davis Law Group.

This marks the latest project to land a pilot order at the platform, as Disney goes all in on its streaming service as the “digital centerpiece” of the company. The streamer announced a series in development starring TikToker Lala Sadii on Thursday. It also greenlit the “Riverdale” universe series “Afterlife With Archie” from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Halloween 2027, and gave pilot orders to a “Last Kids on Earth” and an “Aquamarine” sequel series.

CEO Josh D’Amaro teased during Wednesday’s earnings call that the app’s transformation into a more “comprehensive membership ecosystem” — in other words, using customer data to drive growth — would begin next spring.

Disney also announced a content sharing deal with TikTok for fan-created content to be hosted on the platform.