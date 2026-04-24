The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Netflix owns a large number of this week’s biggest TV and movie streaming premieres. The service not only has the second season of one of last year’s best new comedies premiering this week, but also its first episodic “Stranger Things” spin-off, an unorthodox reality series starring Zach Galifianakis and a lean, mean survival thriller starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton. Elsewhere, HBO Max has the new series from “Baby Reindeer” creator Richard Gadd arriving this week as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Kevin” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Kevin” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Kevin,” Prime Video’s new adult animated comedy series, comes from co-creators Joe Wengert and Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”). It follows its eponymous lead (Jason Schwartzman), an anthropomorphic cat, as he struggles to adjust to life on his own in New York City after his two human owners separate. He moves into a pet rescue in Queens and soon finds himself amongst a group of similarly outcast, misfit animals. ALSO READ:

'Kevin' Is Aubrey Plaza's Most Personal Project Yet – It Didn't Start That Way In addition to Schwartzman and Plaza, the show’s voice cast includes John Waters, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Sedaris, Quinta Brunson, Patti LuPone and Charles Melton, among others. All eight episodes of its first season premiered Monday on Prime Video.

“Criminal Record” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Criminal Record” Season 2 (Apple TV) Over two years after its first season premiered on Apple TV, British crime thriller “Criminal Record” is back this week. The drama’s second season catches back up with its lead, rival police detectives (Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo) as they are forced into an uneasy alliance while investigating the stabbing of a young man at a political rally. Their investigation, however, leads them to a far-right bomb plot targeting the very heart of London. “Criminal Record” Season 2 dropped the first of its eight episodes Wednesday, with its remaining seven scheduled to follow one at a time through June 10. If you were a fan of the show’s first season, you will want to add this week’s “Criminal Record” Season 2 premiere to your weekend watchlist.

“Unchosen” Season 1 (Justin Downing/Netflix) “Unchosen” Season 1 (Netflix) The first of several noteworthy Netflix titles premiering this week is “Unchosen.” The new British psychological thriller series from creator Julie Gearey follows a wife and mother (Molly Windsor) living in a strict religious community who sets out on her own path toward female emancipation in the aftermath of a life-changing chance encounter. In addition to Windsor, the show’s impressive ensemble cast includes Asa Butterfield, Fra Fee, Alexa Davies and Christopher Eccleston. All six of its episodes premiered Tuesday on Netflix.

“This Is a Gardening Show” Season 1 (Netflix) “This Is a Gardening Show” Season 1 (Netflix) The title for this week’s oddest and most unexpected TV premiere goes to “This Is a Gardening Show.” The new docuseries is exactly what its title promises — a straightforward and yet whimsical take on gardening hosted and guided by “The Hangover” star Zach Galifianakis. An eager newcomer to the hobby, the Netflix original follows Galifianakis as he learns the ins and outs of gardening alongside his viewers and shares the joy of reconnecting with the Earth in such a physical, tangible manner along the way. “This Is a Gardening Show,” in other words, has the potential to be this week’s most purely delightful new show. All of its episodes premiered Wednesday.

Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd in “Half Man.” (HBO) “Half Man” (HBO Max) “Baby Reindeer” creator Richard Gadd is set to unveil “Half Man,” his long-awaited follow-up to his Emmy-winning hit limited series, this week. The new drama was created, written by and stars Gadd, who plays Ruben, the volatile, on-edge and estranged brother of the mild-mannered Niall (Jamie Bell). ALSO READ:

‘Half Man’ Review: Richard Gadd Returns With Viscerally Brilliant HBO Drama When Ruben shows up unannounced at Niall’s wedding, a series of events occur that send “Half Man” rocketing back in time to explore the full, 30-year arc of its leads’ brotherly bond. The series looks, perhaps unsurprisingly, emotionally unsparing and confrontational. Its first episode premieres Thursday night on HBO and HBO Max.

“Running Point” Season 2 (Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix) “Running Point” Season 2 (Netflix) Over a year after its first season premiered on Netflix, “Running Point” returns this week. The sports comedy series’ 10-episode sophomore season premieres all at once Thursday on Netflix, with star Kate Hudson back, as well as fellow cast members Justin Theroux, Brenda Song, Max Greenfield, Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver and “Running Point” newcomer Ray Romano. The new season picks back up with Hudson’s Isla Gordon as she attempts to save not only her family’s basketball team from financial ruin but also protect her place at the top of the organization from new undermining attacks by her brother, Theroux’s Cam. The show’s first season was a welcome, unexpected gem last year, and it looks like “Running Point” Season 2 may offer much of the same fun as its predecessor.

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” (Netflix) “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” Season 1 (Netflix) Just four months after “Stranger Things” wrapped up its five-season run, Netflix is set to unveil its first episodic spin-off of the hit sci-fi series. The animated “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” premieres Thursday on Netflix with all of its first season’s 10 episodes dropping at once. A canonical spin-off, the series’ episodes are set in between the events of “Stranger Things” Seasons 2 and 3. They follow the franchise’s central group of adolescent kids — Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max — as they find themselves facing new monsters from the Upside Down and try to discover the truth behind Hawkins’ latest paranormal mystery. “Tales From ’85” was created to evoke the feelings of an ’80s Saturday morning cartoon, and that may very well be just what “Stranger Things” fans are looking for right now.