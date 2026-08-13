The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

This week’s streaming premieres are headlined by the debut of the newest HBO prestige drama, which has the potential to be the best and biggest superhero show of the year. Elsewhere, Amazon’s Prime Video has the fourth season of one of its most popular shows arriving this week, while Disney+ is set to become the streaming home of a long-awaited Disney Channel sequel. Additionally, Netflix has the latest season of Shane Gillis’ workplace comedy, as well as a new coming-of-age film starring Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton appear in “The Invite” (A24) “The Invite” (2026) Director Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” is one of the most acclaimed comedies of the year. Written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, the film follows a struggling married couple (Wilde and Seth Rogen) whose dinner party with their enigmatic upstairs neighbors (Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) quickly spirals into increasingly unexpected and uncomfortable territory. A social comedy riddled with anxiety and absurd humor, “The Invite” won viewers over when it was released in theaters in early July. Now, you have the chance to watch it from the comfort of your own home. It is available as of this week to rent and buy on-demand.

Alan Ritchson in “Reacher.” (Prime Video) “Reacher” Season 4 (Prime Video) Almost 18 months after its third season premiered, Prime Video’s “Reacher” has returned this week. The action-heavy thriller kicked off its fourth season on Wednesday, catching viewers back up with Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher. Based on author Lee Child’s “Gone Tomorrow,” “Reacher” Season 4 follows Ritchson’s former military police officer after a chance subway encounter with a distraught stranger goes horribly wrong, leading him into a complex and deadly game orchestrated by some ruthless enemies. also read:

‘Reacher’ Season 4 Review: The Bloodiest, Funniest and Most Political Season Yet If you were a fan of the show’s first three seasons, you will likely want to make some time for “Reacher” Season 4 this weekend. Its opening three episodes are streaming now on Prime Video.

“Tires” Season 3 (Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix) “Tires” Season 3 (Netflix) A year after its sophomore run premiered on Netflix, Shane Gillis‘ workplace comedy “Tires” is back with another batch of episodes. The Netflix original’s complete third season premiered Thursday on the streaming service, promising to deliver more of the sarcasm-laden laughs that fans have come to expect. Gillis’ Shane Jacobs and co-creator Steve Gerben’s Will Jacobs are, once again, at the center of “Tires” Season 3, which follows the duo as they team up to try to save their family’s struggling auto-repair shop. If you were fond of the show’s first two seasons, making time for its third should be a bit of a no-brainer.

Demi Lovato in “Camp Rock 3” (Disney) “Camp Rock 3” (Disney+) It is the sequel that Disney Channel fans likely never saw coming. “Camp Rock 3” premieres Thursday night on the Disney Channel before making its Disney+ debut the next day on Friday, Aug. 14. Directed by Veronica Rodriguez, the legacy sequel follows Connect 3 (the Jonas Brothers, all reprising their previous roles) as the group returns to Camp Rock to host a competition to find the opening act for their next national tour. Unexpected friendships emerge between the camp’s young competitors in a sequel that also sees Maria Canals-Barrera and Demi Lovato reprise their original “Camp Rock” roles.

“My Brilliant Career” (Ian Routledge/Netflix) “My Brilliant Career” (Netflix) A six-part adaptation of Miles Franklin’s novel of the same name, “My Brilliant Career” is positioned to appeal to fans of other, YA period shows like “The Buccaneers” and “Dickinson.” Anchored by newcomer Phillippa Northeast, the Netflix series follows a young girl growing up in a rural town in early 20th-century Australia whose dreams of becoming a writer are disrupted by her unexpected, budding romance with the lovestruck Harry (Christopher Chung). Also starring Anna Chancellor, Genevieve O’Reilly and Kate Mulvany, “My Brilliant Career” promises to be a spirited, heartfelt adaptation of its source material. You may want to add it to your weekend watchlist this week.

“Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” (Disney/Stephanie Augello) “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” (Hulu) Music documentary fans might want to keep their eyes on Hulu this week. On Thursday, the streamer unveiled “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.” Directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the doc explores not only the Blink-182 drummer’s prolific music career but also his struggles with grief, pain and survival, particularly in the wake of the devastating plane crash that nearly claimed his life. If you have any passing interest in Barker’s career and life, “Louder Than Fear” deserves a spot on your weekend watchlist.

“Don’t Say Good Luck” (Netflix) “Don’t Say Good Luck” (Netflix) “Don’t Say Good Luck” is one of the only scripted movies premiering directly on streaming this week. Directed and co-written by “Fast Color” and “Miss Stevens” filmmaker Julia Hart, the film follows theater kid Sophia (Sunny Sandler) as she prepares for her leading role in her high school musical only for some sudden, unexpected familial drama to turn her life upside down. Boasting an all-star cast featuring the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz and Steve Buscemi, “Don’t Say Good Luck” has the potential to be an understated, heartwarming streaming hit.