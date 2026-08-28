The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week is the week of the sophomore season on streaming. Not just one but four high-profile streaming originals are slated to kick off their second seasons this week, including a hit Apple TV sci-fi drama, an FX and Hulu ensemble comedy, a popular Netflix sitcom and a Peacock cyber-intelligence thriller that is set to unveil its first new episodes in over four years. Elsewhere, Netflix has a new serial killer thriller starring Robert De Niro and “Severance” star Adam Scott premiering Friday, while Amazon’s Prime Video has added a new, sun-dappled romance novel adaptation to its platform this week, as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows streaming this weekend.

Sophie Thatcher in “Her Private Hell” (NEON) “Her Private Hell” (2026) “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn released his first movie in 10 years this summer. The film, “Her Private Hell,” is a neon-soaked, sci-fi horror thriller that divided both critics and general moviegoers alike when it was released in theaters in late July. Set in a surreal, mist-covered dystopian city, the film follows a troubled young woman (Sophie Thatcher) whose search for her father leads to her crossing paths with an American G.I. (Charles Melton) looking for his daughter. A month after it hit theaters, the film is now available to rent and buy on-demand, which means you have the chance to make up your own mind about “Her Private Hell” this week. At the very least, you can go into it knowing you’ll be seeing something unlike anything else released this year. also read:

'Her Private Hell' Review: Sophie Thatcher Is Transcendent in Nicolas Winding Refn's Slippery Sci-Fi Horror

“The Last Sunrise” (Prime Video) “The Last Sunrise” (Prime Video) Prime Video has delivered a new dose of sun-soaked romance this week to help viewers say goodbye to summer. The streamer’s newest film, “The Last Sunrise,” is based on the 2025 novel of the same name by Anna Todd. It follows a young American woman (Maia Reficco) who falls in love with a local, charismatic young man (Fernando Líndez) after she follows her overprotective mother (Eva Longoria) to Mallorca. Odds are, you already know exactly what kind of movie “The Last Sunrise” is based just on that premise. That’s alright. It may still be exactly what you are looking for this weekend.

“The Undeclared War” Season 2 (Peacock) “The Undeclared War” Season 2 (Peacock) “The Undeclared War” has made one of this year’s unlikeliest television returns. Peacock’s cyber-intelligence thriller series made its under-the-radar debut on the streaming service all the way back in August 2022. Now, over four years later, the Peter Kosminsky and Colin Callender-created thriller has returned with its second season. Simon Pegg reprises his role as U.K. intelligence chief Danny Patrick alongside fellow returning stars Hannah Khalique-Brown, Adrian Lester and Alex Jennings. If you liked “The Undeclared War” Season 1, you may want to make some time this weekend for the show’s second season. The complete, six-episode season premiered Thursday on Peacock.

“Adults” Season 2 (Michael Gibson/FX) “Adults” Season 2 (Hulu) “The Undeclared War” is not the only streaming series unveiling its second season this week. FX’s “Adults” has also returned a year after its debut last summer with a sophomore season that is already receiving more glowing reviews than its first. The show’s core group of characters are all back for more twenty-something misadventures in a season that is shaping up to have even more celebrity cameos and noteworthy guest stars than its debut run had last year. The first two episodes of “Adults” Season 2 premiered Thursday on FX and Hulu. Its remaining six installments are set to follow two at a time every Thursday through Sept. 17.

“The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror” (Disney+) “The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror” (Disney+) This summer’s string of “Simpsons” special episodes concludes with “Yellow Mirror,” a two-part riff on “Black Mirror.” The special’s first story follows patriarch Homer Simpson after he wakes up from hitting his head to discover that his family was all a dream. In the special’s second half, Marge’s decision to give Maggie a MyPad leads to the uncovering of a conspiracy involving AI tablets attempting to brainwash Springfield’s babies. The special’s guest stars include Patti Harrison and Demi Moore, and if you are a “Simpsons” fan, you will likely want to make some time for “Yellow Mirror” this week.

“Leanne” Season 2 (Patrick Mcelhenney/Netflix) “Leanne” Season 2 (Netflix) A year after comedian Leanne Morgan’s self-titled sitcom emerged as a breakout hit on Netflix, the series has returned with its a second season. Co-created by Morgan, Susan McMartin and Chuck Lorre, “Leanne” Season 2 catches back up with its eponymous heroine (Morgan) as she learns to further embrace the chaos, laughter and hope of life with the help of her family in the wake of her husband’s decision to leave her for another woman. Stars Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Hannah Pilkes, Graham Rogers, Jayma Mays and Tim Daly are all back in “Leanne” Season 2, which dropped its 10 episodes Thursday on Netflix.

“Dark Matter” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Dark Matter” Season 2 (Apple TV) Apple TV’s “Dark Matter” is the last streaming series premiering its sophomore season this week. Based on creator Blake Crouch’s 2016 novel of the same name, “Dark Matter” Season 2 catches back up with Joel Edgerton’s Jason Dessen as his and his family’s search for a better world is complicated by forces interested in the very same universe-hopping technology that has turned all of their lives upside down. also read:

'Dark Matter' Showrunner Blake Crouch on Adapting His Sci-Fi Novel for Apple TV+ In addition to Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Oakes Fegley and Jimmi Simpson have all returned to reprise their Season 1 roles. The first episode of “Dark Matter” Season 2 premieres Friday, with its remaining nine chapters slated to follow one at a time every week through Oct. 30.