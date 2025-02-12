Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hits NBCUniversal With $100M Defamation Lawsuit Over ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ Doc

Sean “Diddy” Combs sued NBCUniversal and Peacock for $100 million dollars in New York State Court on Wednesday morning. The defamation lawsuit stems from the streamer’s “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” documentary, which serves as an exposé for all the current allegations the rapper is facing.

“For nearly a century, NBC has been a trusted name in news, a leader in broadcasting important stories to citizens who depend on reputable media to stay informed,” states the lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap. “Grossly exploiting this trust and shamelessly capitalizing on the public’s insatiable appetite for content about Mr. Combs in the lead up to his criminal trial, Defendants made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency and basic standards of professional journalism.”

“Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” premiered on Peacock on Jan 14. The doc features interviews from colleagues, assistants and others close to Combs, all of whom shedded light on their time with the music mogul. The documentary also makes claims about the rapper’s alleged involvement with ex Kim Porter’s death, as well as accuses him of sexually assaulting minors. The lawsuit states “there is not a shred of evidence” to support the claims.

The 17-page suit also goes on to slam NBC for being reckless, noting, “The Documentary includes numerous false and defamatory statements that Defendants NBCU and Ample [Entertainment] knew were false or published with reckless disregard as to whether they were false or not. Indeed, the entire premise of the Documentary assumes that Mr. Combs has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors and sex trafficking of minors, and attempts to crudely psychologize him. It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities’ to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared a statement about the lawsuit, saying, “NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Peacock TV, LLC and Ample LLC made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency and basic standards of professional journalism.”

This lawsuit is the most recent in a series of defamation complaints filed by the rapper. On Jan. 22, Combs filed a $50 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, Ariel Mitchell and NewsNation owner Nextstar Media Inc. Burgess claimed to have videos of the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities and minors who were clearly inebriated. Burgess was later subpoenaed by federal prosecutors and testified in front of a grand jury about the alleged videos.

Combs was first charged on Sept. 16, 2024 and subsequently pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including allegations he coerced and abused women and sex trafficking by force. The federal indictment also said he silenced victims through tactics like blackmail, kidnapping and physical beatings. He was denied bail and remains incarcerated. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, but it is unclear if new evidence will further delay the proceedings.

TheWrap has reached out to Combs’ team and NBCU for further comment.