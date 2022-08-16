netflix vs disney

Disney just surpassed Netflix in global subscribers.

Why Disney Shouldn’t Celebrate Beating Netflix’s Global Subscribers Just Yet | Charts

by | August 16, 2022 @ 3:42 PM

There are lingering questions surrounding the strategy for Disney+ and Hulu in order to continue growth

After Disney+ reported its third-quarter results, it became clear that Disney had achieved something big: Its 221.1 million total number of subscribers across all Disney services globally (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+) pulled ahead of Netflix’s total global subscriber count of 220.7 million for the first time. But it may be too premature to celebrate.

While the realization that Disney has beat out Netflix in terms of global subscribers may sound surprising, it really shouldn’t be. Disney has been the leader for a long time in terms of the total demand for shows that fall under its corporate ownership, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ABC The Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Powers ABC to a Monday Primetime Ratings Victory

The 15 Best Teen Shows to Watch on Netflix

‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List

Addams Family Series ‘Wednesday’ Gets a First Look From Netflix (Photo)
Netflix Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Reconciliation Between Old Enemies (Video)
Late Night Women TV Hosts

‘Someday It Won’t Seem So Weird': Why Don’t More Women Host Late-Night TV?

Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget
Cassandra Butcher & Helen Hoehne Split

‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President at Festival Event (Exclusive)

‘Never Have I Ever’ Showrunner Promises an ‘Epic Senior Year’ in Fourth and Final Season
Hannah Galway in “The Murmuring” episode of Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet Of Curiosities" (David Lee/Netflix)

Monsters, Episode Titles and Halloween Release Strategy Revealed for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ (Video)