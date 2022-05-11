Disney set to report Q2 results amid a lackluster entertainment earnings season.

Can Disney Restore Wall Street’s Faith in Hollywood (and Streaming) After a Dismal Earnings Cycle?

by | May 11, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The entertainment giant reports after the closing bell Wednesday as streaming, theme parks and the stock price come into focus

The Walt Disney Co. reports its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, closing out what has been an unusually turbulent earnings season for the entertainment industry.

Disney will be the last major Hollywood company to report results for the first three months of the year. Investors hope the world’s largest entertainment conglomerate will calm frayed nerves after Netflix kicked off the industry-wide anxiety on April 19 by reporting a 200,000 drop in subscribers — its first loss in more than a decade — and warned of steeper declines ahead as layoffs have already begun.

Become a member to read more.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

As Roe v. Wade Repeal Looms, Hollywood’s Silence Reveals a Delicate ‘Balancing Act’

Ratings: Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Secures the Demo, CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Tops in Viewers

How Adding Showtime Will Make Paramount+ a Top Competitor in the Streaming Wars | Charts

Josh Hawley Introduces Bill Intended to Strip Disney of Iconic Characters’ Copyrights
Charissa Gilmore

Charissa Gilmore Promoted to SVP of Corporate Communications at Disney

Disney Greenlights New ‘Descendants’ Film, ‘The Pocketwatch’

‘Cartoon Janitors’ Strike Back: Animation Guild Members Open Up About Their Fight for Better Pay and Respect
animation guild roundtable

Writers Earn Half as Much for an Animated Show. Now Animators Are Demanding More D’oh | Video
Tom Brady

Tom Brady to Join Fox Sports as Lead Analyst – After He Finally Retires
Fox Earnings

Fox Posts Q3 Revenue Gain on Strong Advertising, But Profit Misses Wall Street Projections
Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

How Did ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Make $450 Million This Weekend? Thank ‘WandaVision’