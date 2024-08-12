‘Hacks,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ and ‘Fellow Travelers’ Win Big at 2024 Dorian TV Awards

GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, bestowed top honors to Max’s “Hacks,” AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” and Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers” at the 2024 Dorian TV Awards.

“Hacks” took home the most wins with four, including Best TV Comedy and Best Written TV Show, as well as Best TV Performance — Comedy for Smart and Best Supporting TV Performance — Comedy for Hannah Einbinder. That was followed by “Interview With the Vampire,” which won three awards for Best TV Drama, Best LGBTQ TV Show and Best Genre TV Show, a new category for the organization. Finally, “Fellow Travelers” took home two awards: Matt Bomer for Best TV Performance — Drama and Jonathan Bailey for Best Supporting TV Performance — Drama.

Other Dorian Award winners included FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” which took home Best Unsung TV Show, as well as Syfy and USA’s “Chucky,” which scored Campiest TV Show. “Fantasmas” creator and star Julio Torres also won the Wilde Wit Award, which is awarded to a “performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.” Meanwhile, BAFTA and Tony-winning actor Alan Cumming won the TV Trailblazer Award.

Carol Burnett also took home the GALECA TV Icon Award. Recent recipients of that honor include Jennifer Coolidge, Christine Baranski and Cassandra Peterson.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Dorian Television Awards,” Walt Hickey, president of GALECA, said in a Monday press statement. “This group is second to none when it comes to elevating and advocating for innovative, daring work and celebrating the creative efforts of the future of the film and television industry.”

GALECA boasts over 500 members and is the organization behind the Dorian Awards, which honors notable productions in TV, film and theater. The nonprofit organization keeps an “informed Q+ eye on everything entertainment” and also advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists, especially when it comes to underrepresented communities.

Here is the full list of 2024 Dorian TV Awards nominees and winners:

BEST TV DRAMA

️”Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC) — Winner

“The Curse” (Showtime/Paramount+)

“Fallout” (Amazon Prime)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“Shōgun” (FX/Hulu)

BEST TV COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

“Hacks” (Max) — Winner

“Reservation Dogs” (FX/Hulu)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime/Paramount+)

“Hacks” (Max) — Winner

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC) — Winner

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime/Paramount+)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

️”Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) — Winner

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime/Paramount+)

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX/Hulu)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

“Chucky” (Syfy/USA)

“Our Flag Means Death” (Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX/Hulu) — Winner

“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

“Elite” (Netflix)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Shōgun” (FX/Hulu) — Winner

“Tore” (Netflix)

“Young Royals” (Netflix)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW (new category)

“Drag Latina” (Revry/LATV+)

“Elite” (Netflix)

“Past Lies” (Hulu)

“Tore” (Netflix)

“Young Royals” (Netflix) — Winner

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

Jacob Anderson, “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime/Paramount+) — Winner

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Ncuti Gatwa, “Doctor Who” (Disney+)

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX/Hulu)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX/Hulu)

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Emma Stone, “The Curse” (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—DRAMA

️Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime/Paramount+) — Winner

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Moeka Hoshi, “Shōgun” (FX/Hulu)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “Fargo” (FX)

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Jinkx Monsoon, “Doctor Who” (Disney+)

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Benny Safdie, “The Curse” (Showtime/Paramount+)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” (Netflix)

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Max) — Winner

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE—COMEDY

Joel Kim Booster, “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (Max) — Winner

Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Megan Stalter, “Hacks” (Max)

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS/Paramount+)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC)

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken,” 96th Academy Awards (ABC) — Winner

Steve Martin, “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?,” “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, “Mother,” “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Black Twitter: A People’s History” (Hulu)

“Girls State” (Apple TV+)

“The Greatest Night in Pop” (Netflix)

“Jim Henson Idea Man” (Disney+)

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” (Investigation Discovery) — Winner

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later” (Showtime)

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” (HBO)

“Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (HBO) — Winner

“Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed” (HBO)

“The Stroll” (HBO)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) — Winner

BEST REALITY SHOW

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock) — Winner

“We’re Here” (HBO)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW (new category)

️”Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC) — Winner

“The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Amazon Prime)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

“Chucky” (Syfy/USA)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

“Blue Eye Samurai” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Harley Quinn” (Max)

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Netflix)

“X-Men ’97” (Disney+) — Winner

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

“Fallout” (Amazon Prime)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix) — Winner

“Shōgun” (FX/Hulu)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Chucky” (Syfy/USA) — Winner

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX/Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Hannah Einbinder

Julio Torres — Winner

GALECA TV Icon Award

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

️Carol Burnett — Winner

LeVar Burton

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award