TheWrap Earns 21 SoCal Journalism Awards Nominations, Including Best Website

TheWrap has earned 21 SoCal Journalism Awards nominations for 2026, including Best Website, the LA Press Club announced on Monday.

Founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman was nominated for her political commentary on the Epstein emails, as well as for her WaxWord blog.

TV editor Jose Alejandro Bastidas has been nominated for his analysis of Hollywood’s scripted playbook and for “Heated Rivalry.” He shares a third nomination for his coverage of the Oscars moving from ABC to YouTube with Loree Seitz and Kayla Cobb.

Kayla Cobb was then nominated for her late night comedy commentary alongside executive editor Adam Chitwood, who himself received two additional solo nominations for his coverage of the genre.

Awards executive editor Steve Pond has been nominated for features on both “The Pitt” and “Sinners.” Meanwhile, Andi Ortiz earned a pair of nominations for her work covering “Superman” and “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Arsenii Vaselenko, Jennifer Laski, Tiensirin Tiennern, Ian Robinson and Shannon Watkins were also nominated for their featured photo work with “The Studio,” while Cathlin McCullough, Jennifer Laski and Tiensirin Tienngern received another nod for their Sundance portrait of Cynthia Erivo.

Roger Cheng, Tess Patton, JD Knapp, Umberto Gonzalez, Drew Taylor and Lucas Manfredi each earned a nomination across various categories as well.

Winners will be announced at the 68th Southern California Journalism Awards gala on Sunday, June 28. See the full list of nominees at the LA Press Club’s website.