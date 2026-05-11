Home > Media & Platforms > Journalism

TheWrap Earns 21 SoCal Journalism Awards Nominations, Including Best Website

Other nominees include our coverage of late night TV, AI in Hollywood, “KPop Demon Hunters” and Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord

JD Knapp
TheWrap Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman speaks at Power Women Summit 2025. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
TheWrap Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman speaks at Power Women Summit 2025. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock for TheWrap)

TheWrap has earned 21 SoCal Journalism Awards nominations for 2026, including Best Website, the LA Press Club announced on Monday.

Founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman was nominated for her political commentary on the Epstein emails, as well as for her WaxWord blog.

TV editor Jose Alejandro Bastidas has been nominated for his analysis of Hollywood’s scripted playbook and for “Heated Rivalry.” He shares a third nomination for his coverage of the Oscars moving from ABC to YouTube with Loree Seitz and Kayla Cobb.

TheWrap Logo
Read Next
TheWrap Wins SoCal Journalism Awards for Film Reporting, Profiles

Kayla Cobb was then nominated for her late night comedy commentary alongside executive editor Adam Chitwood, who himself received two additional solo nominations for his coverage of the genre.

Awards executive editor Steve Pond has been nominated for features on both “The Pitt” and “Sinners.” Meanwhile, Andi Ortiz earned a pair of nominations for her work covering “Superman” and “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Arsenii Vaselenko, Jennifer Laski, Tiensirin Tiennern, Ian Robinson and Shannon Watkins were also nominated for their featured photo work with “The Studio,” while Cathlin McCullough, Jennifer Laski and Tiensirin Tienngern received another nod for their Sundance portrait of Cynthia Erivo.

Roger Cheng, Tess Patton, JD Knapp, Umberto Gonzalez, Drew Taylor and Lucas Manfredi each earned a nomination across various categories as well.

Winners will be announced at the 68th Southern California Journalism Awards gala on Sunday, June 28. See the full list of nominees at the LA Press Club’s website.

TheWrap Logo
Read Next
TheWrap Earns 15 SoCal Journalism Awards Nominations, Including Best Website

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments