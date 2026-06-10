‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott Is Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show

“Property Brothers” star and media personality Jonathan Scott will headline a new daytime talk show in the works at CBS Media Ventures.

The company, which also produces “The Drew Barrymore Show,” is developing a new daytime talk show with Scott attached to host. Under its working title, “Better! With Jonathan Scott” is gearing up to film a pilot episode later this month in New York and will be in consideration for the fall 2027 slate.

The talk show is designed to inspire audiences with fresh ideas to live better, all while having fun doing it, per the official logline. It would feature interview segments with well-known guests and other lifestyle experts.

Best known for co-hosting and executive producing the “Property Brothers” franchise and “Celebrity IOU” alongside his twin brother Drew, Scott co-founded and leads Scott Brothers Global and Scott Brothers Entertainment, Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home.

As an advocate for affordable housing, clean energy and healthy homes, Scott is a Habitat for Humanity Global Habitat Humanitarian and produced the documentary “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip.”

This reinvestment in daytime comes amid a slowdown for syndication, with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” slated to end after seven seasons as Clarkson steps away to prioritize her family, while Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri” was canceled after four seasons. Additionally, NBCUniversal canceled daytime shows “Karamo” and “The Steve Wilkos Show,” along with “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” in a major syndication strategy overhaul.

In addition to “The Drew Barrymore Show,” CBS Media Ventures is behind “Jeopardy!” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Inside Edition,” “Hot Bench” and “Flip Side,” among others.