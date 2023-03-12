Oscars In Memoriam Leaves Off Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore and ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean

Every year the “In Memoriam” tribute at the Oscars leaves off a few fan favorites and 2023 was no exception: Among those who weren’t included in Sunday night’s video montage were Anne Heche, “Saving Private Ryan” star Tom Sizemore and Charlbi Dean, who appeared in this year’s Best Picture nominee “Triangle of Sadness.”

Fans also noted the absence of Cindy Williams: While she was best known for the ’70s TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” she notably appeared in two classic films of the era, George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation.”

And while the tribute included “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta, who died unexpectedly on May 26, 2022, his costar Paul Sorvino, who died in July 2022, was left out.

Also missing from the tribute: two-time Oscar nominee Melinda Dillon of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” legendary acting coach Sandra Seacat, “The Nutty Professor” actress Stella Stevens, “Creature From the Black Lagoon” stuntman and cinematographer Ricou Browning, Fred Ward of “The Player” and “The Right Stuff,” “The Wild Bunch” actor Bo Hopkins, “Magnolia” and “Boogie Nights” star Philip Baker Hall, French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, Stanley Kubrick regular Joe Turkel, David Warner of “Titanic” and “Time Bandits,” veteran actor Clu Gulager, blacklisted ’40s star Marsha Hunt, Henry Silva of “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Ocean’s 11,” British actor Leslie Phillips and Sacheen Littlefeather, who famously appeared on behalf of Marlon Brando to explain why he wasn’t accepting his Best Actor Oscar for “The Godfather.”

Among the stars and Hollywood vets honored at the 95th Academy Awards were James Caan, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch, Louise Fletcher, Jean-Luc Godard, Gina Lollobrigida, Robbie Coltrane, Nichelle Nichols, Kirstie Alley and Olivia Newton John. A noticeably choked-up John Travolta introduced the segment and Lenny Kravitz performed the song “Calling All Angels” as the tribute played.

Watch the 95th Oscars in Memoriam below.